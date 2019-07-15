5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Phosphate Juniors Lead

The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Aguia Resources, Itafos, Desert Gold, PetroFrontier and Reunion Gold.









Last Friday (July 12), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell by 5.04 points to 575.36, down 0.87 percent.

News last week saw gold up as trade tensions continued to simmer and boil, while base metals also enjoyed a bump over the week.

News outside commodities was mostly centered on political drama between the US and the UK and the US and China.

On the TSXV, juniors in the fertilizer industry were leading the pack. Here are the top five gainers from last week:

Aguia Resources (TSXV: AGRL )

Itafos (TSXV: IFOS )

Desert Gold (TSXV: DAU )

Petrofrontier (TSXV: PFC )

Reunion Gold (TSXV: RGD )

Read on to find out what each company has been up to.

Aguia Resources

Aguia Resources is focused on developing phosphate assets in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Rio Grande deposits are the Três Estradas, Joca Tavares and Porteira carbonatite-hosted phosphate assets and the Cerro Preto sediment-hosted phosphate property. The company also holds interests in the Lucena phosphate project and the Rio Grande Copper Belt.

Aguia’s most recent news, released on July 4, was the closing of a private placement, which netted proceeds of AU$2,535,394.80.

By the end of last week, Aguia was trading at C$0.14 on the TSXV, with its share price up by 40 percent.

Itafos

Another phosphate-focused company, Itafos is a vertically integrated fertilizer company with seven projects spread across Idaho, Brazil, Guinea Bissau and Peru.

Itafos’ most recent news was in late June, when it announced the successful completion of a plant turnaround at its Itafos Conda project, returning a clean bill of health for the facility. The same facility also achieved record monoammonium phosphate production in May with 34,288 tonnes produced.

In Toronto, Itafos was up by 32 percent by Friday, trading at C$1.32.

Desert Gold

Africa-focused explorer Desert Gold has assets in Mali and Rwanda, where it is searching for gold.

In mid-June, Desert Gold released an exploration update detailing plans for drilling at the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project in 2019.

The company was up by 23.33 percent on the TSXV last week, reaching C$0.185 by Friday.

PetroFrontier

As its name suggests, PetroFrontier is a junior energy explorer and developer in Western Canada, with a focus on heavy oil interests in the Cold Lake and Wabasca areas of Alberta.

There has been no recent news from the company, but in April, it released its annual financial statements for 2018 on SEDAR, and also revealed that it had signed a term sheet with a corporation controlled by one of its directors that will give PetroFrontier a credit facility of up to C$2 million.

The company was up by 23.08 percent on the TSXV last week, trading at C$0.08.

Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold is focused on exploring gold deposits on the Guinea Shield in Northern South America, with projects in Guyana and French Guiana.

In early July, the company announced it would extend the deadline for the closure of a private placement intended to raise money for its operations.

Reunion was trading at C$0.24 by last Friday, up by 23.08 over the previous five days.

