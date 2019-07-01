5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Itafos Boosted by Ship-shape Plant

The top gainers on the TSXV last week were Golden Dawn Minerals, Cordoba Minerals, Itafos, North American Nickel and Minsud Resources.









Last Friday (June 28), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) rose by 4.41 points to 584.46, translating to a 0.76 percent gain for the day.

In the news last week, gold continued to inch ever higher, while base metals were a mixed bag.

Meanwhile, the US continued to threaten Iran, and is now saying it will sanction any countries that import Iranian oil.

On the TSXV, junior miners and explorers focused on a medley of different minerals were on the rise. Here are the top five gainers for last week:

Golden Dawn Minerals (TSXV: GOM )

Cordoba Minerals (TSXV: CDB )

Itafos (TSXV: IFOS )

North American Nickel (TSXV: NAN )

Minsud Resources (TSXV: MSR )

Read on to find out what each company has been up to.

Golden Dawn Minerals

Canadian gold miner Golden Dawn Minerals has operating mines across BC and Washington state.

Last week, the company proposed a five to one share consolidation in order to “facilitate more investment in the company.” Its current 77,562,345 shares issued and outstanding will be consolidated down to 15,512,469.

On the TSXV, Golden Dawn’s share price was up by 51.11 percent to C$0.34.

Cordoba Minerals

Toronto-based Cordoba Minerals has copper-gold projects in Colombia’s Cordoba province.

On June 13, the company restarted work on the preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Alacran copper-gold deposit. The PEA is expected to be completed by early July.

In Toronto, Cordoba Minerals was up by 37.5 percent by Friday, trading at C$0.11.

Itafos

Itafos is a vertically integrated fertilizer company with assets primarily in phosphate. It has seven projects spread across Idaho, Brazil, Guinea Bissau and Peru.

The company announced on Wednesday (June 26) that it has successfully completed a plant turnaround at its Itafos Conda project, returning a clean bill of health for the facility. The same facility also achieved record monoammonium phosphate production in May with 34,288 tonnes produced.

Itafos’ share price was at C$0.75 on Friday, up by 36.36 percent over the week.

North American Nickel

North American Nickel is a Canadian exploration company that is focused on developing nickel sulfide projects. It currently holds the Maniitsoq project in Greenland.

News was corporate this month, with results from the company’s annual general and special meeting the subject of its latest press release.

The company was trading at C$0.02 by the end of last week, up by 33.33 percent.

Minsud Resources

A copper-focused company, Minsud Resources is an explorer with all its attention focused on its Chita Valley copper-molybdenum-gold-silver project in Argentina.

Minsud has not released any news since March, when it announced that it had closed a private placement for C$527,800. Proceeds will be used to explore its property.

Last week, Minsud was also up by 33.33 percent, reaching C$0.08 by the end of the week.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.