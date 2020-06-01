5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Arianne Leads on Rise of Over 100 Percent

Last week’s other top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Euro Manganese, Antler Gold, Azucar Minerals and Outcrop Gold.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed last week at 553.67, up about 15 points from the beginning of the week.

Geopolitical tensions drove gold higher at the end of the period, with market watchers worrying about tensions between the US and China. A weaker US dollar also helped push the yellow metal upward.

On Friday (May 29), US President Donald Trump relieved some pressure when he ultimately announced measures against China in response to new security legislation that were less severe for the American economy than some had worried.

Against that backdrop, the companies below saw major share price moves last week:

Arianne Phosphate (TSXV:DAN)

Euro Manganese (TSXV:EMN)

Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Azucar Minerals (TSXV:AMZ)

Outcrop Gold (TSXV:OCG)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices during the period.

1. Arianne Phosphate

Arianne Phosphate is developing its Lac a Paul greenfield phosphate project in Quebec, which it says is among the largest of its type in Canada.

The company did not release any news last week. Its most recent release came on May 21, when it shared its financial results for Q1. Its share price leaped by 112.5 percent to end the period at C$0.34.

2. Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is developing a new high-purity manganese production facility that it says is based on the recycling of the Chvaletice tailings deposit located in the Czech Republic. Its aim is to become a producer of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulfate for producers of lithium-ion battery precursor materials, among other end users.

Last Thursday (May 28), Euro Manganese announced that it has initiated a process to secure a strategic partner to assist with the development of Chvaletice. Its share price rose 53.8 percent to finish at C$0.10.

3. Antler Gold

Namibia-focused Antler Gold holds the Erongo Central and Western gold projects, which are made up of seven exclusive prospecting licenses in the country’s Damara Gold Belt.

The latest news from the company came last Wednesday (May 27), when it announced the delineation of seven high-priority targets for exploration at Erongo Central. Antler said some of the targets should be able to be advanced to the drill stage by late summer. The company’s share price rose 44.23 percent last week to end at C$0.38.

4. Azucar Minerals

Azucar Minerals says its mandate is to explore the Mexico-based El Cobre copper-gold property, which covers 7,300 hectares and includes multiple gold-rich porphyry targets.

The company has not shared any news since May 7, when it granted stock options to certain directors, employees and consultants. Despite the lack of news, Azucar’s share price rose 43.48 percent last week to close at C$0.17.

5. Outcrop Gold

Prospect generator Outcrop Gold is exploring for precious metals in Colombia, and is interested in expanding to other jurisdictions. Its assets are in the exploration and advanced exploration stages.

Last week, Outcrop’s share price increased by 42.86 percent, finish at C$0.30. It has not released any updates since May 20, when it provided an update on exploration and drilling progress at its Santa Ana high-grade silver-gold project.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

