Phosphate Investing

The Mosaic Company Announces Modifications to Pending Vale Fertilizantes Transaction

• January 2, 2018
The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) today announced modifications to the definitive agreement with Vale, including reduced consideration for the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes. The changes include:

  • A reduction in the purchase price consideration to $1.15 billion in cash and 34.2 million shares of The Mosaic Company (Mosaic) common stock.
  • Vale S.A. will retain equity ownership in the TIPLAM port and Mosaic will continue to have the right to use the TIPLAM port facility in accordance with commercial arrangements entered into between the parties.

Joc O’Rourke, President and CEO said:

“Our conviction in the long-term outlook for the business and the promise of Brazil has not changed. We look forward to completing the transaction and working to realize the exceptional opportunity this acquisition presents.”

