Great Quest Fertilizer Partners with Akon’s Legacy Ventures

Great Quest Fertilizer (TSXV:GQ) has entered into a strategic partnership with Akon Legacy Ventures, to build and expand GQ’s business, customer base and increase potential revenue streams for the company.

As quoted from the press release:

The partnership covers agricultural and mining activities in Africa, capital formation, promotion and marketing, and branding. ALV and its principals shall work with GQ on a non-exclusive basis to raise growth capital for the Company. GQ will determine the terms and amounts for fundraising and will close any financing transactions directly with investors and lenders.

ALV will present GQ with opportunities to participate in mining and agricultural activities that are related to GQ’s existing business and are deemed mutually beneficial.

In connection with the agreement, Mr. Aliaune “Akon” Thiam shall become an Advisor to the Company and actively promote the Company through his activities across traditional and social media, and on an ongoing basis. The Company will benefit greatly from his relationships in Africa and he will provide strategic advice on opportunities in Africa.

Mr. Aliaune Thiam, known internationally as Akon, is the CEO and Co-Founder of ALV. He is an American-born recording artist of Senegalese descent who achieved international fame in the early 2000’s with more than 40 songs on the Billboard music charts and 5 Grammy award nominations. He is a highly respected social entrepreneur, having initiated the energy project, Akon Lighting Africa, in 2014. ALV has successfully installed solar lighting and/or provided access to solar power to communities in 18 African nations to date, employing more than 5000 people across the continent.