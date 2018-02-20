Focus Ventures to Conduct Technical & Economic Study with Global Specialty Chemical Group for P4 Production and its Derivatives

Focus Ventures Ltd. (“Focus”) (TSXV:FCV) announced that it has entered into a Technical & Economic Study agreement with Italmatch Chemicals (“Italmatch”), an innovative chemical group based in Genoa, Italy. The programme entails conducting economic due diligence on the potential to construct and operate a P4 production facility on Focus Ventures’ Bayovar 12 highly-reactive phosphate rock concession in northern Peru.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to work with a leading privately-owned specialty chemical group that is committed to developing innovative products and technologies using P4,” said Focus’s President, Gordon Tainton. “This further demonstrates our continued commitment to the development of our Bayovar 12 concession in northern Peru and bringing added value investment to the Bayovar basin.”

Italmatch is a global specialty chemical group, with leadership in lubricant, water & oil, detergents, plastics additives, markets and technology in phosphorus derivatives (both organic and inorganic), polymers, esters and chlorides, from synthetic to fully natural products.

Italmatch has six manufacturing plants located in Europe (Italy, Spain, Germany and UK), two in Asia Pacific (China and Japan), and four in the USA. The Company has a global coverage with 100% owned subsidiaries in Brazil, Belgium, Poland, USA, Japan, Singapore and China.

Focus is developing its Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit, located 40 km from the Pacific coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock – a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and the main input raw material for P4 production.

Sample key input components have been provided by Focus to Italmatch and a joint site visit has been conducted in Peru. Italmatch has a long record of proven P4 performance:

Italmatch started its manufacturing activities by producing Yellow Phosphorus (P4) in 1929 in its Spoleto site; P4 was used at that time as a major raw material to produce matches.

Italmatch now uses P4 to produce effective and innovative, environmentally friendly, flame retardants.

Italmatch is the main European manufacturer of Phosphorus Pentasulphide (Pentasit®), a key raw material for the production of widely used antiwear and antioxidant additives in lubrication. Pentasit® is a registered trademark of Italmatch Chemicals Group.

Key agreement objectives of the technical and economic study are:

to determine if the key input requirements to produce P4 are available at the Bayovar 12 project, including grid electricity, phosphate rock with a 30% P2O5 content, silica and metallurgical coke.

to confirm that a container handling terminal is available to safely and effectively handle the loading of P4 either in ISO tanks or steel drums.

to optimize the key inputs costs along with labour enabling the capital investment for a 20,000 metric tons P4 plant to be developed with the option to double the capacity after 5 years.

About Focus

Focus is developing the Bayovar 12 phosphate deposit located 40 km from the coast in the Sechura District of northern Peru. Bayovar 12 hosts a large resource of highly-reactive sedimentary phosphate rock – a key raw material input for phosphate fertilizers and vital to world food production. Reactive phosphate rock from Sechura is a natural, slow-release source of phosphorus that can be applied directly to crops. One of Focus’s objectives is to supply direct application phosphate rock to the agricultural regions of Central and South America and Southeast Asia.

For further information, please visit our web site www.focusventuresltd.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway, Chief Executive Officer

Symbol: (TSXV:FCV)

Shares Issued: 234.4-million

For further information, contact:

Gordon Tainton, President

Tel: 604-248-8380; Fax: 604-682-1514

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.focusventuresltd.com

