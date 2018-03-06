Focus Ventures Announces Re-Branding Name Change, Roll Back and Revised Financing

Focus Ventures Ltd. (TSXV:FCV) (the “Company”) announces that in order to reflect the Company’s ongoing activities of advancing and marketing its Bayovar 12 phosphate property, management proposes to change the Company’s name to “CROPS Inc.” (Certified Reactive Organic Phosphate Supply).

The Company is developing its Bayovar 12 phosphate property located in the Sechura District of northern Peru with the long-term goal of supplying both plant nutrient and phosphorus based chemical derivatives. Phosphate rock is used to obtain phosphorus for use in agricultural fertilizers (90%) and industry (10%), and phosphate rock from the Sechura region of Peru is one of the most reactive rocks in the world.

The Company has recently entered into a Research and New Product Development programme with Verdesian Life Sciences, a leader in Nutrient Use Efficiency solutions specialized in bringing to the agricultural market technologies which greatly enhance nutrient availability, as well as plant uptake and utilization, enabling a sustainable future for farmers. The programme entails creating soil profiles and conducting crop trials combining AVAIL® Phosphorus Fertilizer Enhancer with highly reactive phosphate rock from the Company’s Bayovar 12 project. AVAIL is a registered trademark of Verdesian Life Sciences.

As well, the Company has signed MOU’s with established international fertilizer trading companies, Keytrade A.G. and Indagro S.A. for the off-take of phosphate rock from planned production at Bayovar 12. Securing these MOUs demonstrates that there is demand for Bayovar 12 rock phosphate product, and begins the process for the Company to develop an off-shore marketing strategy.

Revised Financing / Share Consolidation

The Company also announces that it will not be proceeding with its proposed private placement on the terms previously announced on February 1, 2018. It is now the intention of management to consolidate the issued common shares of the Company on the basis of one new share for every four existing shares and thereafter conduct a convertible debenture private placement with the objective of raising gross proceeds of $5.0 million.

The pricing for the debenture financing will be determined following the share consolidation. The intended use of proceeds from the debenture financing include repaying a portion of the Company’s outstanding long-term loan owing to Sprott Resource Lending Partnership, and for continued testwork to develop exceptional phosphate products with Life Science companies and universities.

Due to British Columbia corporate law restrictions on company names, the Company proposes to continue its jurisdiction from British Columbia to the Yukon in order to complete the name change. The continuance to the Yukon, the name change and the share consolidation are subject to shareholder and stock exchange approvals. Shareholder approval will be requested at the Company’s annual and special shareholder meeting to be held on April 4, 2018.

