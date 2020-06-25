Earth Alive: Leading Global Mining Group Selects EA1 Solution for Use at Industrial Site

New EA1™ Application to Commence in France









Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, today announced the commercial application of its proprietary EA1™ dust suppressant on a leading metal transformation group’s industrial site. This initial order follows a series of conclusive tests that were conducted on similar industrial sites in France.

“While EA1™ has primarily been used on mining haul roads thus far, this is the technology’s first commercial application on an industrial site,” said Earth Alive CEO, Michael Warren. “This application of EA1™, for an initial order of C$67,000, covers approximately 30 hectares. Additionally, 40 similar sites have been identified in France alone, representing numerous opportunities to repeat the protocol. We have made significant headway into the mining industry over the past years and the addition of this new market segment will increase our resilience and customer mix. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our reach and to helping other industries achieve dust neutrality in an environmentally conscious way.”

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. For more information contact: 9641 rue Clement Mr. Michael Warren Lasalle, Québec Canada Email: mwarren@earthalivect.com H8R 4B4 Tel: +1 (514) 941-7350 Tel.: +1 (438) 333-1680

www.earthalivect.com

