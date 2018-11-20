Weekend Unlimited Enters Retail Cannabis Space in Alberta

Weekend Unlimited (CSE:YOLO) announces that it has entered into an arms-length agreement which provides Weekend the option to acquire 49% of a retail cannabis store located in Nisku, Alberta.









“Northern Lights Supply is situated in Nisku, Alberta, at the intersection to Canada’s largest oilfield industrial park, along Alberta’s busiest corridor, Highway 2 and opposite the Edmonton International Airport,” explained Mr. Cody Corrubia, President and CEO of Weekend Unlimited.

The parties have entered into a convertible secured 6% interest loan facility on November 15, 2018 for up to $1,200,000, of which the Company will initially advance $500,000. At any time during the term ending December 31, 2022, the Company has the option to convert the full amount of its $1,200,000 loan facility into 49% equity of the retail store. The option may only be exercised once Weekend has received approval from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission after going through required due-diligence.

With 6,500 square feet of retail space, it is one of the largest approved retail cannabis stores in Alberta. The store was designed to take advantage of the upcoming edible and infused cannabis products schedule to be legal in the fall of 2019. Opening is planned for early December 2018.

“We look forward to working with the team at Weekend Unlimited in growing our brand in Alberta. Their experience will be invaluable in recognizing the numerous opportunities in this new and emerging industry.” stated Northern Lights Supply President Mr. Derek Shields.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Cody Corrubia, President and CEO

Telephone: 1 (236) 317-2812 – Toll free 1(888) 556-YOLO (9656)

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

