Company News

WeedMD and Phivida Featured in Ontario-based Publication

« Cannabis Weekly Round-Up:…
• March 16, 2018
Add Comment
phivida_holdings-small-logo

WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD) and Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) were recently featured in an article by the St. Thomas Times-Journal, which discusses the companies recent partnership to create a new liquid product that will be for sale across Canada.

As quoted in the article,

If all goes well the product will be manufactured at WeedMD’s new facility in Strathroy.

“I think it’s important to be in the beverage space,” said Keith Merker, chief financial officer for WeedMD. “As human being we’re used to consuming our intoxicants; we drink wine, we drink beer, we drink spirits. And we like to do it in a social setting.”

Cannabis is still a contentious issue. Studies suggest as many as 68 per cent of Canadians believe it should be legalized, which still leaves 32 per cent of the population at odds with current federal legislature to legalize it later this year.

Many of those same people have no problem with alcohol, Merker said.

“If we can create a product that has similar effects to alcohol . . . but has much less in the way of toxicity, then I think we have a winner,” Merker said.

Click here to read the full article

Click here to connect with WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD) for an Investor Presentation.

Click here to connect with Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) for an Investor Presentation.

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply