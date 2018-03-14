WeedMD and Phivida Featured in Ontario-based Publication

WeedMD Inc. (TSXV:WMD) and Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) were recently featured in an article by the St. Thomas Times-Journal, which discusses the companies recent partnership to create a new liquid product that will be for sale across Canada.

As quoted in the article,

If all goes well the product will be manufactured at WeedMD’s new facility in Strathroy.

“I think it’s important to be in the beverage space,” said Keith Merker, chief financial officer for WeedMD. “As human being we’re used to consuming our intoxicants; we drink wine, we drink beer, we drink spirits. And we like to do it in a social setting.”

Cannabis is still a contentious issue. Studies suggest as many as 68 per cent of Canadians believe it should be legalized, which still leaves 32 per cent of the population at odds with current federal legislature to legalize it later this year.

Many of those same people have no problem with alcohol, Merker said.

“If we can create a product that has similar effects to alcohol . . . but has much less in the way of toxicity, then I think we have a winner,” Merker said.