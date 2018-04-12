Spire Secure Logistics provides strategic expertise to provincial government in Canada and announces new Chief Administration Officer

Spire is a leading provider of security consultation for the legal cannabis industry and has worked closely with both government and licensed producers to design and build security programs and solutions for the sector. The Company will be working with the provincial government to implement program system protocols for both retail and online sales of cannabis, focusing on the prevention of organized crime infiltration and black market diversion.

Spire’s team of industry experts have amassed more than 50 years’ combined experience in regional, national and international policing and security consultation in a variety of fields. Adding to Spire’s operational enforcement experience, the Company wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Kevin Mead as Chief Administration Officer and Director International Programs at Spire. Mr. Mead is a 23-year career veteran of the Canadian Army and has served across the country and internationally in numerous command, training and senior staff positions at the tactical, operational and strategic levels. Mr. Mead transitioned as a Commanding Officer of a Canadian Forces Detachment to the BC Ministry of Labour, as an Industrial Relations Officer responsible for legislative compliance and enforcement. Most recently, Mr. Mead served as VP Operations in a private manufacturing firm in the security and defense industry.

Mr. Andrew Richards, CEO of Spire, commented, “We are pleased to be developing secure and compliant strategies and programs as Canadian provinces and cities begin to implement legal cannabis distribution and sales.” He added, “We welcome Kevin to Spire. His expertise in leading inter-agency and multi-disciplinary teams in complex high-risk operations and program delivery is an asset to the team.”

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company, which owns and controls cannabis and hemp-based assets in Las Vegas Nevada as well as an international cannabis and mining security logistics consulting firm. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Spire Secure Logistics is a leading provider of customized security programs, compliance, information technology, buildout design, and due diligence services for the legal cannabis, mining and investment sectors. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding its current operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Friday Night undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

