Parana Copper Corp Provides an Update on Redfund Capital Corp Projects

Parana Copper Corp. (CSE:COPR) (OTC:PNNRF) (Frankfurt:O3X4) (the “Company”) introduces Biolog, Inc. (“Biolog”) a patented cannabis infusion technology for food and beverage, as the newest client of the merchant bank, Redfund Capital Corp.

Biolog has developed a patented system to infuse virtually any food or beverage with cannabis. Their infusion process is easy and accurate, while providing significantly enhanced bioavailability and reduced onset times. The Biolog products are powered by Lexaria Bioscience Corporation’s (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP) DehydraTECHTM technology, under a license agreement announced earlier this year by Lexaria.

The Biolog technology is protected by multiple patents and trade secrets, including a patent portfolio licensed from Lexaria, which enable consumers and processors to easily and precisely dose almost any food or beverage with either CDB, THC or any combination of these or other cannabinoids. Furthermore, (CBD) edibles manufactured with Biolog’s technology will offer improvements in bioavailability of up to 500%, while also reducing onset times for psychoactive effects from Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to as fast as 15 to 20 minutes.

“Redfund Capital is specifically focused on funding cannabis-related companies that have strong growth potential and that is exactly what we see in Biolog” commented Meris Kott, CEO of Redfund Capital. “Biolog’s products were specifically designed to solve the inconsistencies within the edible cannabis market and we are pleased to welcome them to the Redfund portfolio of companies.”

Bruce Bauer, CEO of Biolog, commented, “The financing from Redfund will allow us to accelerate our product schedule. The patented process we deploy allows us to produce products that normal consumers or professional processors can utilize to turn virtually any food into a cannabis edible that is accurately dosed with highly bioavailable cannabinoids. While we will enter the marketplace with a strong patent portfolio, our internally developed testing regime, which is based on some of the most advance laboratory equipment in the market, will ensure that consumers and processors can use our products with confidence.”

As previously released, Parana Copper Corp. has been informed that following the CSE’s review of the Company’s application in respect to its previously announced name change to Redfund Capital Corp. in conjunction with a change of business, the CSE has approved the Company’s proposed change of business. A date for the resumption of trading will be determined upon confirmation of the completion of a private placement, as well as completion of the usual application documentation and fees pursuant to CSE policies.

Email to info@paranacoppercorp.com or info@redfundcapital.com

Phone: 604-484-8989

