Organigram Shares Financial Report for Fiscal Q1

• January 29, 2018
Organigram Holdings (TSXV:OGI; OTCQB:OGRMF) released their financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2018.

As quoted in the press release:

Net sales rose to $2.7 million in Q1-2018 (up from $2.1 million in Q4-2017, and up from $2.2 million in Q1-2017). The Company reported a net loss and comprehensive loss of $1.4 million for Q1-2018 (compared to a net loss of $2 million in Q4-2017 and $0.8 million in Q1-2017).

The Company sold approximately 195,000 grams of dried flower in Q1-2018 (compared to approximately 187,000 in Q4-2017 and approximately 260,000 in Q1-2017 respectively).

The Company saw significant growth in its sales of cannabis oil. Cannabis oil sales were approximately 419,000 ml in Q1-2018 (compared to approximately 178,000 ml and 77,000 ml in Q4-2017 and Q1-2017 respectively). The Company’s growth in cannabis oil sales was fuelled by its Shubie Cannabis Oil 50ml bottle containing high CBD content.

Click here to read the full press release.

