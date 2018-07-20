National Access Cannabis Secures $35 Million Loan

National Access Cannabis announced a loan agreement with the Opaskwayak Cree Nation on which they will lend C$35 million.











National Access Cannabis (TSXV:META) announced a loan agreement with the Opaskwayak Cree Nation on which they will lend C$35 million.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Loan to build-out up to 50-70 cannabis retail locations across Western Canada in 2018 under NAC’s retail brand Meta Cannabis Supply Co (“META“), as well as for working capital purposes. META stores are currently under construction in Manitoba.