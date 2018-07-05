Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Maricann” or the “Company”) Further to our corporate update earlier today, Maricann is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (AGLC) to allocate up to 3,375 kg of cannabis product for the AB market within the first six months.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Maricann Provides Details on Alberta Supply Agreement



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Maricann Provides Details on Alberta Supply AgreementURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/maricann-provides-details-on-alberta-supply-agreement/ Send Cancel

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Maricann” or the “Company”) Further to our corporate update earlier today, Maricann is pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (AGLC) to allocate up to 3,375 kg of cannabis product for the AB market within the first six months.

“Alberta is a strategic market for further developing our portfolio of Recreational brands. We congratulate the work the AGLC has done getting ready for October 17, 2018 to responsibly provide Cannabis to Albertans.” Geoff Kosar, Vice President Sales and Marketing.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany and Regensdorf, Switzerland. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a 942,000 sq. ft. (87,515 sq. m) build-out and will continue to pursue new opportunities in Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation with respect to (i) the execution of additional supply agreements, (ii) anticipated production at the Langton Facility, (iii) receipt of regulatory approvals in German, (iv) the entering into of one or more strategic transactions, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “desires”, “will”, “should”, “projects”, “estimates”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, or any negative such as “does not believe” or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed herein, that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond management’s control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: risks inherent to the expansion project; fluctuations in operating results; the impact of general economic, industry and market conditions; the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; fluctuations in cash flow; increased levels of outstanding debt and obligations under a capital lease; expectations regarding market demand for particular products and the dependence on new product development; the impact of market change; and the impact of price and product competition, the ability to secured applicable licenses as well as other risks discussed in its latest annual information form and other disclosure documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

For more information about Maricann, please visit our website at www.maricann.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

Director of Investor Relations

graham@maricann.com

647-643-7665

Corporate Headquarters (Canada)

Maricann Group Inc. (Toronto)

845 Harrington Court, Unit 3

Burlington Ontario L7N 3P3

Canada

289-288-6274

European Headquarters (Germany)

Maricann GmbH

Thierschstrasse 3, 80538 Munchen, Deutschland

Click here to connect with Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) for an Investor Presentation.