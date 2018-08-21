Maricann Group Inc. Joins Short List of Recreational Suppliers to Launch in OCS

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Maricann” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected by The Ontario Cannabis Store (“OCS”) to supply a variety of safe, high quality cannabis products through its online store launching October 17, 2018.









Maricann will supply 37 listings with a wide range of sizes, formats and strains. The Company is committed to supporting the Ontario economy, with state-of-the-art low cost, high efficiency facilities based in Langton, Ontario. Maricann has invested over $100MM into south western Ontario with near term plans for further expansion.

Today’s announcement marks Maricann’s fourth provincial supply contract, cementing its position as a bona fide national player in Canada’s recreational cannabis market. Maricann proudly looks forward to serving Ontarians through the OCS ecommerce platform on October 17, 2018, and in the near future with private retailers.

“This is an exciting milestone for our team and positions us for success in the coming months as we ready to launch our unique strains and technology in Canada,” says Ben Ward, CEO, Maricann Group Inc. “We’re proud to call Ontario home with our world class purpose built facility in Langton, Ontario, and we look forward to creating more growth and opportunity now with the OCS.”

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany and Regensdorf, Switzerland. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada to 942,000 sq. ft. (87,515 sq. m) and will continue to pursue new opportunities in Europe.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such statements include those relating to future expansion. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

