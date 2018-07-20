Maple Leaf Green World Featured on Skeena Wild Info

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (NEO:MGW & OTCQB:MGWFF) got featured on Skeena Wild’s responsible development segment.











The video feature talked about the 27,500 square feet Maple Leaf cultivation facility being built in British Columbia which is set to be completed in a few months.

“It’s a multi-billion dollar industry and with the economic development, we try to employ as many local people as we can so hopefully we’re looking at this as an opportunity to attract more professionals into the area” Joe Wong – VP of Operations, Maple leaf Green World commented on why this helps development in the area.

Maple Leaf Green World has ten years of eco-agricultural experience and has already built two 3,000 sq. ft. greenhouse facilities in California on 20 acres of its own land.

