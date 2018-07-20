Cannabis

Investing News

Maple Leaf Green World Featured on Skeena Wild Info

- July 20th, 2018

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (NEO:MGW & OTCQB:MGWFF) got featured on Skeena Wild’s responsible development segment. 

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (NEO:MGW, OTCQB:MGWFF) got featured on Skeena Wild’s responsible development segment.

The video feature talked about the 27,500 square feet Maple Leaf cultivation facility being built in British Columbia which is set to be completed in a few months.

“It’s a multi-billion dollar industry and with the economic development, we try to employ as many local people as we can so hopefully we’re looking at this as an opportunity to attract more professionals into the area” Joe Wong – VP of Operations, Maple leaf Green World commented on why this helps development in the area.

Maple Leaf Green World has ten years of eco-agricultural experience and has already built two 3,000 sq. ft. greenhouse facilities in California on 20 acres of its own land.

Click here to connect with Maple Leaf Green World Inc (NEO:MGW, OTCQB:MGWFF) for an Investor Presentation. 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *