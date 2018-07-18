Koios Reaches Distribution Deal with Nation-Wide Sports Retailer

SportLife serves more than 5,000 retail locations across the U.S. The Florida-based retailer will be carrying all three flavours of Koios’s new brand of nootropic powder supplements, and the full line of the Company’s proprietary brain-healthy beverages.

“SportLife handles many of the top-selling companies and nutritional products in the world, carrying emerging brands with unique selling propositions that consumers want and are demanding,” says Chris Miller, CEO and founder of Koios. “SportLife fills a very important niche in the marketplace. They are also unique from a distributor standpoint in the way they work hand-in-hand with their vendor partners,” he said.

By working with SportLife, Miller says the Company will have immediate access to a client list that vastly expands its reach and gets KOIOS products into as many locations as possible, as quickly as possible. “Our sales teams will merge to create integrated sales solutions with an intense focus on revenues and sales,” said Miller.

The deal also includes participation in SportLife’s new ‘demo’ program, where Koios beverages and powders will be sampled in store locations by staff who have been educated in the products. KOIOS will get 25 demos per month for the next three months, at locations nationwide.

“This will expose us to thousands of new customers in a face-to-face scenario,” said Gina Burrus, Vice President of Sales for Koios. “For us, this fits our business model well. In a world that is increasingly digital, the brands that stand out are the ones that build tribal and cult followings by meeting people in person and building relationships at the ground level.”

SportLife will initially distribute the powdered Koios supplement, as Koios is currently preparing for release of a new and greatly improved formulation for its line of nootropic beverages. That line of beverages will also be available through the SportLife network as they become available.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Chris Miller, CEO, Koios Beverage Corp.

About the Company’s Business

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent brick and mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage market; and (iii) consumer acceptance and adoption of functional beverages as compared to other beverages. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company’s documents filed from time-to-time with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios’ products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios’ products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios’ products on an individual’s health and wellbeing.

For further information: Paula Arab, Media and Investor Relations Strategist, paula.arab@koiosbeveragecorp.com, 403-889-9128

Click here to connect with Koios Beverage (CSE:KBEV, OTC:SNOVF) for an Investor Presentation.