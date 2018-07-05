Koios Launches Direct Shipping to Canada

The Koios line of functional beverages and nootropic powdered supplements were previously available only through US-based retailers or through the Wishing-U-Well online store on Amazon.

Koios has now put in place the logistics for direct shipping to Canada through their online sales portal at https://www.mentaltitan.com/shop/

“The idea of using nootropic supplements to help boost focus and mental acuity has been catching on with people around the world, not just in the United States,” said Koios CEO Chris Miller. “We have particularly been seeing increased demand for our products in Canada, and are happy to be able to now meet that demand with our global shipping program.”

Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products can enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

The Koios line comes in the form of either pre-mixed beverages, or powders that can be mixed into a beverage. Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity.

The launch of Canadian direct shipping began this week, and was the direct result of Canadian customers reaching out and asking for the service.

“Canadians are obviously very smart people,” joked Miller. “Now they’ll be even smarter!”

Miller says the Company is continually ramping up its production following construction of a new factory in Colorado, and will launch worldwide shipping in the near future.

“Our mission is to bring the benefits of nootropic supplements to the world, and we are currently putting the pieces in place to offer that service,” Miller said.

About Koios Beverage Inc.

The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Koios, Inc., is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 2,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Together these distributors represent thousands of brick and mortar locations across the United States – from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains including Whole Foods and Sunflower markets. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.mentaltitan.com/

