Isodiol International Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire 100% of Green Island Naturals

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global bioactive phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire 100% of the CBD assets of Green Island Naturals.

Green Island Naturals is a formulator, marketer and seller of a proprietary line of hemp extract products that are distributed in retail and online channels in Canada. By combining science with a deep understanding of traditional plant based medicines, Green Island Naturals produces innovative products designed to improve and diversify treatment options for the consumers. In 2017 revenues exceed over $2,000,000 and the Company anticipate this to grow exponentially in 2018 with the support of Isodiol’s family of brands.

“Isodiol and the Green Island Naturals brand share a mutual goal of providing consumers with high-quality Cannabinoid products that promote both physical and mental well-being, making this partnership an easy decision,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “This acquisition also allows us to diversify our product offerings, expand our distribution partners, and remain leaders in product innovation. Isodiol is growing at a rapid pace; in addition to the increase of revenue this partnership will bring, it has also enabled us to partner with some of the best medical experts in the sector.”

Green Island Naturals’ product offerings include solvent-free and low-solvent tinctures that can be placed under the tongue, eaten, or used topically. Made with high grade-concentrates that are lab-tested for accurate dosing, these tinctures boast great potency and set the standard for consistent quality. For a complete list of current product offerings visit https://greenislandnaturals.ca/.

As part of this agreement, Isodiol will issue Green Island Naturals, up to CAD$2,000,000 in Isodiol Shares subject to standard CSE guidelines. Additional information will be provided upon execution of the definitive agreement in the coming weeks.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

For more information on Green Island Naturals, please visit www.greenislandnaturals.ca

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

