Isodiol International Inc. Closes Second Tranche of Strategic Financing for Total Proceeds of $30,100,000 CDN

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive Phytoceutical innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 19, 2017, the Company has closed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) for $10,100,000 CDN by issuing 8,080,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $1.25 per unit for a total of $30,100,000 CDN.

“We are very excited to complete this strategic financing with well respected institutional investors, such as Serruya Equity and others,” said Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol. “With a very healthy balance sheet moving forward, we will continue to focus on international expansion, strategic acquisitions, building revenues, and we will use science to show why cannabidiol is beneficial for the human body.”

“It has been wonderful to see the market response to the company’s products and offerings,” said Aaron Nathaniel Serruya of Serruya Equity. “We believe in Isodiol’s management team, their values and vision for the future and continue to support their endeavours.”

With respect to the Offering, each Unit will comprise one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $2.00 for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the closing of the Offering.

The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws. The Company has paid certain eligible persons (the “Finders”) a cash commission equal to 6% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Offering by such Finders and also issued broker warrants (the “Broker Warrants”) equal to 6% of the securities purchased by such subscribers.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of phytoceutical consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

