Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent for Ongoing Supply of Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabidiol to Pure Global Cannabis Inc. From BSPG Laboratories, LTD.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLD) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global CBD innovator and market leader specializing in the development of pharmaceutical drug deliveries, health and wellness products and now supporting the pharmaceutical industry at large with BSPG Laboratories, LTD. recently approved CBD as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient, is pleased to announce it has signed a letter of intent with Toronto based Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSX.V:PURE; OTC: PRCNF) (“Pure Global”), for the ongoing supply of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical grade Cannabidiol (CBD) isolates and other potential products.

Pure Global is a vertically integrated, growth-oriented life sciences cannabis company led by experienced pharma industry, horticultural, and supply chain experts. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PureSinse Inc., is a licensed producer under Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR”).

Upon the successful importation and product testing of an initial trial order of raw CBD isolate, Pure Global and Isodiol intend to establish a Definitive Supply Agreement for the ongoing supply of CBD isolate and intend to explore additional means of collaborating together.

Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol, stated: “Pure Global’s team is comprised of passionate pharma-industry leaders whose vision is to utilize leading-edge pharmaceutical technologies and harness the therapeutic properties of world-class cannabidiol ( CBD ) based products. We look forward to this new partnership to supply BSPG Labs’ industry leading pharmaceutical grade CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient.”

“We’re excited to secure this pharmaceutical grade source of U.K. manufactured CBD from Isodiol and BSPG Labs at a time when new local British and regional European opportunities are presenting themselves by the day,” said Pure Global President & CEO, Malay Panchal. “Notwithstanding the growing demand for CBD in Canada and our plans for pharma and nutra grade imports, we call ourselves ‘Global’ for a reason. This is the first of a number of strategic initiatives which will help propel our international vision forward.”

As a GMP certified facility, Isodiol’s subsidiary BSPG Laboratories Ltd. has received government approval from the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in accordance with The Human Medicines Regulations 2012 (SI 2012/1916), for the manufacturing of CBD under certificate number: UK API 48727.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade pure, natural CBD and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts in the CBD industry, including the commercialization of 99%+ pure, natural isolated CBD, micro-encapsulations, and nano-technology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products. Most recently, the company received approval for its CBD designated as an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for use in Finished Pharmaceutical Products as was announced April 26, 2018.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its consumer products portfolio and aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

