Isodiol Featured on Global Cannabidiol Market Research

• April 11, 2018
isodiol-logo

Isodiol International LLC (CSE:ISOL, OTC:LAGBF, FSE:LBGA.F) was recently featured on the Global Cannabidiol Market Research study as part of a report that traces “vital business parameters, technological innovations, mergers and acquisitions, Cannabidiol product launches and different business strategies” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) market.

Isodiol was featured as part of a list of companies which have gained appreciable market shares  based on sales revenue, product cost and gross margins.

