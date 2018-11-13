High Tide Subsidiary RGR Canada Receives Record Accessories Purchase Order from Aurora Cannabis

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RGR Canada Inc. (“RGR Canada”) recently received from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (Frankfurt: 21P; WKN: A1C4WM) (“Aurora”) its largest ever wholesale purchase order for smoking accessories (the “Order”).

High Tide Inc. (“High Tide” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, RGR Canada Inc. (“RGR Canada”) recently received from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) (Frankfurt: 21P; WKN: A1C4WM) (“Aurora”) its largest ever wholesale purchase order for smoking accessories (the “Order”). This Order from Aurora is for a customized line of smoking accessories across multiple categories including bubblers, grinders, hand pipes, hemp wicks, sherlocks, vaporizers and water pipes. High Tide has commenced the process of converting its proprietary designs into manufactured products for its new client.

Established in late 2010, RGR Canada currently manufactures over 3,000 different smoking accessories and lifestyle products and also distributes over 1,000 other SKUs from around the world. “This record purchase order from Aurora is a major milestone for High Tide, a validation of our designs and the beginning of what we expect will be a very important business relationship for our Company,” said Raj Grover, President & Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. “There is no better company than Aurora to have as our largest customer to date, and we look forward to capitalizing on the increased recognition that this order brings to High Tide’s product offering to attract and drive additional growth.” Terry Booth , Chief Executive Officer of Aurora, added, “High Tide is a unique player with a very strong offering of high-quality accessories in the Canadian marketplace that is helping Aurora to differentiate itself even further through this exciting purchase of branded accessories.”

Since Bill C-45 was signed into law, RGR Canada has been accepting orders and receiving inquiries for smoking accessories and lifestyle products from retailers from around the world and the Company is currently in discussions with other large cannabis companies to create white-label products. High Tide’s other wholesale accessories subsidiary, Famous Brandz, also recently reported a significant achievement when it entered into an agreement to supply the Ontario Cannabis Store with a variety of smoking accessories from its “Famous X” line of products. High Tide’s retail cannabis subsidiaries, Canna Cabana and KushBar, currently have 28 development permits to open stores across Alberta, with the Company’s first Canna Cabana store opened in Calgary on October 27, 2018. As a result, High Tide is well positioned to continue serving a rapidly growing number of customers on both a wholesale and retail basis.

About High Tide Inc.

High Tide is a privately-held, Alberta-based, retail-focused cannabis corporation. It is among the most vertically-integrated companies in the Canadian cannabis market, with portfolio subsidiaries including RGR Canada Inc., Smoker’s Corner Ltd., Famous Brandz Inc., Canna Cabana Inc. and the majority of KushBar Inc. High Tide’s strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its retail-focused integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value.

Representing the core of High Tide’s business, RGR Canada Inc. is a high-quality and innovative designer, manufacturer and distributor of cannabis accessories. Founded in 2009 and approved by the Canadian Franchise Association, Smoker’s Corner Ltd. is Canada’s largest counter-culture chain with 19 current locations. Famous Brandz Inc. is a dominant manufacturer of licensed lifestyle accessories, through partnerships with celebrities and entertainment companies including Snoop Dogg and Paramount Pictures. Famous Brandz’ products are sold to wholesalers and retailers around the world. With the deregulation of recreational cannabis for adult use across Canada, Canna Cabana Inc. is positioned to become a sizeable retail brand through a modern concept with a sophisticated yet playful customer experience, while KushBar Inc. is a retail concept that will also be focused on the valued Canadian cannabis consumer.

For more information about High Tide Inc., visit www.hightideinc.ca

About Aurora

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with funded capacity in excess of 500,000 kg per annum and sales and operations in 19 countries across five continents, Aurora is one of the world’s largest and leading cannabis companies. Aurora is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Highly differentiated from its peers, Aurora has established a uniquely advanced, consistent and efficient production strategy, based on purpose-built facilities that integrate leading-edge technologies across all processes, defined by extensive automation and customization, resulting in the massive scale production of high quality product at low cost. Intended to be replicable and scalable globally, our production facilities are designed to produce cannabis of significant scale, with high quality, industry-leading yields, and low per gram production costs. Each of Aurora’s facilities is built to meet EU GMP standards, and its first production facility, the recently acquired MedReleaf Markham facility, and its wholly owned European medical cannabis distributor Aurora Deutschland, have achieved this level of certification.

In addition to Aurora’s rapid organic growth and strong execution on strategic M&A, which to date includes 15 wholly owned subsidiary companies – MedReleaf, CanvasRX, Peloton Pharmaceutical, Aurora Deutschland, H2 Biopharma, Urban Cultivator, BC Northern Lights, Larssen Greenhouses, CanniMed Therapeutics, Anandia Labs, HotHouse Consulting, MED Colombia, Agropro, Borela, and the pending acquisition of ICC – Aurora is distinguished by its reputation as a partner and employer of choice in the global cannabis sector, having invested in and established strategic partnerships with a range of leading innovators, including: Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI), Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (TSXV: HEMP), Cann Group Ltd. (ASX: CAN), Micron Waste Technologies Inc. (CSE: MWM), Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO), Capcium Inc. (private), Evio Beauty Group (private), Wagner Dimas (private), CTT Pharmaceuticals (OTCC: CTTH), and Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).

Aurora’s Common Shares trade on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “ACB” and are a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

For more information about Aurora, please visit investor.auroramj.com

For further information: please contact Nick Kuzyk, Chief Strategy Officer & SVP Capital Markets at High Tide Inc.; Tel: (403) 265-4207; Email: Nick@HighTideInc.ca; Web: www.HighTideInc.ca.