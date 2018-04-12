High Hamptons Corp. Is Positioned To Help Growers Navigate the Complex Cannabis Market

High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC) was recently profiled on Cannabis FN regarding the company’s position in the cannabis market. Company CEO, David E. Argudo has been in the industry for a long time having worked on cannabis policy both at the local and state levels.

The article talks about the massive potential that California holds despite the challenges being experienced by growers in lieu of Proposition 64. Proposition 64, or the California Marijuana Legalization Initiative aims “to create a legalization framework for recreational and medical cannabis. Under these rules, anyone aged 21 or older is permitted to possess and use recreational cannabis. The measure also created two new taxes – on cultivation and retail – and created the basis for statewide and municipal rules governing the production and sale of the drug.”

High Hamptons Corp. is positioned to help experienced growers conform to the new regulations stipulated by Proposition 64, capitalizing on an existing customer base and ultimately help them scale their operations into new and emerging markets. The article also highlights the company’s 100% owned CoachellaGro asset, a 10.8 acre property located in the Coachella Cannabis Zone.

To read the full article, click here.

Click here to connect with High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC) for an Investor Presentation.