FSD Pharma Inc. Announces a Partnership Agreement with Cannara Biotech Inc. to Allow for Indoor Grow Space to Increase to a Combined 1,245,000 Square Feet

FSD Pharma Inc. (“FSD Pharma” or “The Company”) (CSE:HUGE), announced the signing of a partnership agreement between FV Pharma Inc. (“FV Pharma”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and Cannara Biotech Inc. (“Cannara”) effective May 31, 2018. The agreement creates the ability for the Company to become the largest indoor medical cannabis growing operation in North America. Together, FV Pharma and Cannara have a combined floor space of over 1.245 million square feet of indoor growing capacity.

Under the partnership agreement, FV Pharma will occupy over 105,000 square feet of Cannara’s 625,000 square foot facility, located 45 minutes from downtown Montreal. Similar to the ideal location of FSD Pharma’s former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, which is one hour from Canada’s largest city Toronto, Cannara’s facility is less than one hour from Canada’s second largest city Montreal. This provides the Company with the potential advantage of being able to supply two large cannabis marketplaces in Canada with virtually instant delivery access to both. The new premises will be used for the operation of licensed cannabis cultivation and/or the sale of products namely, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oil, saleable cannabis and other cannabis-derived products for medical purposes and, when formally legalized, for recreational purposes. Cannara’s 625,000 square foot modern and secure property is expected to be one of the largest indoor medical cannabis production facilities in Quebec.

FSD Pharma currently owns 25% of Cannara, a strategic investment that will allow FV Pharma to further expand its output capacity in Quebec, the province with the lowest electricity rates in North America. The market opportunity for cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Quebec is sizable as it is the second largest province by population in Canada. FV Pharma and Cannara will collaborate on many upcoming projects and innovations to bring the highest-quality indoor grown products to the market at the lowest price.

About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD Pharma, owns, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma Inc., a license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) which was originally granted on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour’s drive from Toronto, FSD Pharma’s management’s mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FSD Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development. Please visit www.fsdpharma.com for more information.

About FV Pharma

FV Pharma is a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), Having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour’s drive from Toronto, FV Pharma management’s mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

About Cannara Biotech

Cannara Biotech plans to operate the largest indoor medical cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec. The company will cultivate inside a modern and secure 625,000 square foot facility located in Farnham, Less than 45 minutes from downtown Montreal. Leveraging Quebec’s low electricity costs, Cannara will produce high-grade indoor medical cannabis for Canadian and international markets. For more information, visit our website: www.cannara.ca

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the development of the Corporation’s indoor cannabis facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

