Friday Night Inc.’s Canna Hemp Launches CBD Action Sports Recovery Cream in Collaboration with Grizzly Griptape and Founder Torey Pudwill

Friday Night Inc. (the Company or Friday Night)(CSE: TGIF , FWB:1QF, OTC:VPGDF) is pleased to announce a one-year licensing agreement and partnership between the Company’s subsidiary, Infused Mfg and Grizzly Griptape, LLC.

Canna Hemp’s newest product offering, “Canna Hemp X”, includes a CBD-infused recovery cream which targets the rapidly growing recovery market and launches Canna Hemp into a whole new untapped vertical in the action sports world.

Friday Night is one of the first cannabis companies to partner with a major action sports company to launch a CBD recovery product and marks the Company’s first collaboration with a well-known professional athlete.

Canna Hemps’ high-grade CBD-infused Recovery Cream has been developed to assist in the treatment and prevention of sports related injuries and chronic pain. The Recovery Cream will be available for pre-order on April 20th to coincide with industry celebrations and will be sold online and through retail outlets across the United States.

Torey Pudwill, one of the world’s top professional skateboarders and industry entrepreneur, originated Grizzly, a leading griptape company in skateboarding, featuring technical outdoor athletic apparel and accessories. Mr. Pudwill earned a spot in many podiums in a variety of competitions including Street League Skateboarding and represents well-known brands such as Red Bull®, Diamond Supply and Footwear Co, Young Money, Plan-B Skateboards, Grizzly Grip, and many others.

“I am honored to be put in the unique position of partnering Grizzly Griptape with the leading CBD brand, Canna Hemp, to bring this amazing recovery product to the action sports industry”, remarked Mr. Pudwill, Founder of Grizzly Griptape.

“We are excited to launch our new action sports Recovery Cream in collaboration with Grizzly Griptape”, commented Mr. Brayden Sutton, President and CEO of Friday Night. He added, “Torey Pudwill is a legendary name in skateboarding and it has been a pleasure to work with him and the team at Grizzly. Our Company continues to innovate and advance our hemp and CBD-infused product line and we will continue to seek opportunities to enter into new markets.”

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company, which owns and controls cannabis and hemp-based assets in Las Vegas Nevada as well as an international cannabis and mining security logistics consulting firm. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Spire Secure Logistics is a leading provider of customized security programs, compliance, information technology, buildout design, and due diligence services for the legal cannabis, mining and investment sectors. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding its current operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com. Friday Night undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Friday Night Inc.

For further information: Alexia Helgason, Corporate Communications, 604-674-4756 (ext. 1), Alexia@FridayNightInc.com