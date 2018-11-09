Cannabis

The Flowr Corporation Among Top Sellers in Ontario

- November 9th, 2018

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) was recently featured in an article analyzing sales data for Ontario cannabis companies on the Ontario cannabis store (OCS) during the first two weeks of legalization. 

The OCS is an online sales platform and is the only legal place to acquire recreational cannabis in the province of Ontario. The top sellers in the province were Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB; NYSE:ACB), responsible for 24 percent of sales, and RedeCan Pharm, with 26 percent of sales. The next four companies ranged between five and ten percent of sales, and included Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC,OTCQX:EMMBF), Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC), VIVO Cannabis and Flowr, which was responsible for six percent of sales in the province.

