Emblem Corp. CEO to Host Q&A on August 15

- August 14th, 2018

Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC) CEO Nick Dean is set to host a Q&A on reddit on August 15, 3:00 to 4:30PM EST.

As quoted in the post:

I’ll be answering your questions about our business, the industry, and anything else that comes up as candidly as I can on Wednesday, August 15 from 3:00 – 4:30PM ET, so please feel free to post any questions you may have in advance. Looking forward to interacting with you all for the first time!

