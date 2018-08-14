Emblem Corp. CEO to Host Q&A on August 15
Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC) CEO Nick Dean is set to host a Q&A on reddit on August 15, 3:00 to 4:30PM EST.
As quoted in the post:
I’ll be answering your questions about our business, the industry, and anything else that comes up as candidly as I can on Wednesday, August 15 from 3:00 – 4:30PM ET, so please feel free to post any questions you may have in advance. Looking forward to interacting with you all for the first time!
Got questions about Emblem? Ask Me Anything on my @reddit #AMA this Wednesday, August 15 at 3PM ET on /r/weedstocks https://t.co/sF1MbHWicn $EMC.V $EMMBF #weedstocks
— Nick Dean (@NickRDean) August 13, 2018
