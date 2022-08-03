GamingInvesting News

(CNW Group/East Side Games)

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

Related earnings release materials can be found in the Investors section of ESGG's website at https://eastsidegamesgroup.com/investors/financial-information/ .

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Webcast URL: https://app.webinar.net/Ep90bBxR5NB

Toll Free Dial-In Number:       +1 (888) 440-2009
International Dial-In Number: +1 (438) 803-0546
Conference ID:                       8631585

A replay will be available starting at 6:30 a.m. PT August 12, 2022 until September 11, 2022 by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 or +1 (647) 362-9199 and entering the conference ID 8631585.

ABOUT EAST SIDE GAMES GROUP

East Side Games Group (formerly operating under the name "LEAF Mobile Inc.") is a leading free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Our studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through licensing of our proprietary Game Kit software platform that enables professional game developers to greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of game creation in addition to organic growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include: Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm , The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile and Trailer Park Boys Grea$y Money , RuPaul's Drag Race Superstar and T he Office: Somehow We Manage .

We are headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and our games are available worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. For further information, please visit: www.eastsidegamesgroup.com and join our online communities at LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Additional information about the Company is available under East Side Games Group at www.sedar.com .

Forward-looking Information

Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE East Side Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0708.html

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Gamelancer launches campaign with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records across Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records featuring Gamelancer curated content integrated with Arista recording artist Disco Lines, to be hosted across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram networks respectively.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Arista recording artist Disco Lines song "Baby Girl" to be integrated with Gamelancer influencer content across Gamelancer's owned and operated TikTok and Instagram Reels channels, namely @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer on TikTok and @Gamelancer & @Gaming on Instagram.

"Our clients engage Gamelancer to curate campaigns across our network providing them access the GenZ and Millennial audience, who increasingly consume media on social platforms such as TikTok & Instagram, rather than watching linear television broadcasts. The youth and young adult demographic simply do not watch TV like generations before them did, and as brands and agencies endeavor to understand the preferences of their younger consumers and where to engage them, Gamelancer provides an authentic and reliable platform for brands to advertise across over 33 channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat." Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Gaming Corp

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views across its 33 owned and operated channels. With over 29,800,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-launches-campaign-with-sony-music-entertainment-division-artista-records-across-gamelancer-tiktok--instagram-network-301599004.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0706.html

Gaming Monthly Highlights: New Grand Theft Auto Entry Faces "Slower" Development

Gaming Monthly Highlights: New Grand Theft Auto Entry Faces "Slower" Development

A new inside look at the makers of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most beloved video game franchises around, shows that the next instalment may take longer than expected to arrive.

Also this past month, the market saw the public market debut of a video game lifestyle brand.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of July highlights in the gaming market.

Bush's® Beans Teams Up with Version1 in Invitational Rocket League Tournament Benefitting GENYOUth

Fall esports tournament will rally to End Student Hunger and raise awareness of Hunger Action Month

Today, family-owned Bush's Beans announced that its Foodservice Team has partnered up with Version1, a professional gaming and esports entertainment company, and GENYOUth, a national non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities and battles youth food insecurity, to host an invitational collegiate Rocket League Tournament during Hunger Action Month this September.

Top Minecraft creators team-up for second ' Creator Cup' to fight AIDS & COVID-19

Event streams live on Aug 4, 2022 , starting 2pm ET . Watch on Twitch & YouTube .

On August 4, 2022 (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver will host its second major livestreamed gaming event featuring some of the world's top Minecraft creators to help fight the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics. The virtual event will raise needed awareness and money to ensure testing, treatment, and vaccines are available to the most vulnerable. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match all money raised from the tournament, more than doubling the impact.

The Puzzles & Survival x The Walking Dead Crossover Event Has Officially Begun

PNS's 2-year anniversary celebration features 10 new crossover events, and 4 character skins from AMC's iconic television series.

- 37GAMES, the publisher of the zombie themed match-3 game Puzzles & Survival, is celebrating the game's second anniversary with the launch today of a global crossover event in collaboration with AMC's global smash hit television series The Walking Dead . With a total of ten in-game events over the month of August, there promises to be enough zombie survival mayhem for even the most diehard fans .

Children's Advertising Review Unit Finds Firefly Games in Violation of COPPA and CARU's Advertising and Privacy Guidelines; Company Agrees to Corrective Actions

- The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of BBB National Programs has found Firefly Games, owner and operator of the LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app, in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and CARU's Self-Regulatory Guidelines for Advertising and for Children's Online Privacy Protection. Firefly Games agreed to correct the violations.

(PRNewsfoto/BBB National Programs)

The LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app, featuring LOL Surprise! dolls and characters licensed by MGA Entertainment, came to CARU's attention through its routine monitoring of child-directed content. Given the app's child-directed subject matter of LOL Surprise! dolls, intended for ages four and up, its use of animated characters, fun background music, and simplistic nature of gameplay, as well as information provided by Firefly Games that the app has adult users with a nostalgic connection to LOL Surprise! content, CARU determined that the Firefly Games app was a "mixed audience" child-directed app and as such is subject to COPPA and CARU's Guidelines.

Children's Privacy Issues
CARU found several unclear provisions and inconsistencies among and between the Firefly Games main privacy policy, which applies to all its services, and the app's privacy policy, which relates only to the LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app. Not only were the policies inconsistent with Firefly Games' actual practices, but they conflicted with one another in important respects.

First, the main privacy policy does not address the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information from users under age 13, although the app's privacy policy states that Firefly Games collects and uses data relating to children to provide its services and to let children engage with the app. In fact, when users open the app for the first time, they are encouraged to register for an account, which involves the collection of personal information, such as first and last name and email address, with no attempt to verify age or obtain prior verifiable parental consent of those users under 13.

Based on its review of both privacy policies and discussions with Firefly Games, CARU also learned that the two privacy policies have conflicting representations about the use of SDK's, cookies, web-beacons, geolocation data, and third-party ads, which were also contrary to Firefly Games' actual practices. For example, the policies were not uniform or clear in explaining what type of geolocation information was collected and for what purposes. Firefly Games collected coarse geolocation information, rather than precise geolocation information covered by COPPA, but that was not clear from its privacy policies.

Due to these inconsistencies among the privacy policies and Firefly Games' failure to accurately state its practices, CARU found that Firefly Games violated COPPA by failing to provide a notice of its children's information collection and use practices that is clearly and understandably written, complete, and contains no unrelated, confusing, or contradictory materials.

Children's Advertising Issues
CARU's Advertising Guidelines make clear that advertisers must not manipulate or deceive children. Conduct that would violate this provision includes the use of deceptive door openers and other tactics that either pressure or manipulate a child into engaging with ads, downloading and installing unnecessary apps, or making unintended purchases.

CARU found that the LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app served multiple ads, often appearing on completion of a game level and advertising other apps, and the ads could not be stopped or dismissed until users had downloaded the advertised app or watched the entire ad. These video ads often included interactive features that mimicked the app's gameplay, encouraging players to engage with the ad. CARU found these ads excessively interfered with gameplay, required children to download and install unnecessary apps, and often provided unclear and inconspicuous methods for children to exit the ad and return to the game. While the CARU Advertising Guidelines do not require in-app ads to provide an exit method, they specify that where one is offered it must be clear and conspicuous.

Though Firefly Games contested CARU's findings on grounds that the app went through a "rigorous review process to pass Google's guidelines for family advertising," CARU made it clear that an app developer cannot rely on a platform's guidelines or requirements as a substitute for complying with the CARU Ad Guidelines.

Additionally, to prevent blurring the lines between advertising and non-advertising content, CARU's Advertising Guidelines make clear that advertisers should take extra care to be transparent when advertising to children and that advertisements must be easily identifiable as advertising. The app failed to use simple, clear, and conspicuous language to let children know when they were selecting a button that would force them to watch or engage with an ad, and instead used a series of confusing buttons such as "Tap to Continue" and "Quit" and the symbol ">>" to let children know that if they tapped those buttons they would be taken to watch an ad or make a purchase.

Last, CARU found that the app displayed some advertisements that were unsafe and inappropriate for children. CARU's Advertising Guidelines make clear that advertisements should not include material or link to content that could unduly frighten or provoke anxiety in children, that portrays or encourages behavior inappropriate for children (e.g., violence or sexuality), or that is otherwise inappropriate for children.

CARU recommended that Firefly Games take the following corrective actions:

  1. Provide clear and understandable notice of its children's information collection and use practices.
  2. Provide a COPPA-compliant means of obtaining verifiable parental consent.
  3. Design its app with children in mind to ensure it does not deceive or manipulate children.
  4. Provide clear and conspicuous disclosures of all ads.
  5. Ensure any methods offered by the app to exit ads are clear and conspicuous.
  6. Monitor and ensure advertisements are safe and appropriate for children.

Firefly Games participated in CARU's self-regulatory program and provided CARU with a detailed plan to remedy the concerns raised in the decision to comply with COPPA and CARU's Advertising and Privacy Guidelines.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive .

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019 , BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About Children's Advertising Review Unit : The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), a division of BBB National Programs and the nation's first Safe Harbor Program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), helps companies comply with laws and guidelines that protect children from deceptive or inappropriate advertising and ensure that, in an online environment, children's data is collected and handled responsibly. When advertising or data collection practices are misleading, inappropriate, or inconsistent with laws and guidelines, CARU seeks change through the voluntary cooperation of companies and where relevant, enforcement action.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-advertising-review-unit-finds-firefly-games-in-violation-of-coppa-and-carus-advertising-and-privacy-guidelines-company-agrees-to-corrective-actions-301595278.html

SOURCE BBB National Programs

