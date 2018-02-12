Clinical Study on Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ at the University of Nottingham (UK) in Collaboration with Artelo Biosciences, Inc.

The study will test encapsulated-CBD and measure how fast and how much CBD enters the blood stream after oral consumption with each of the different formulations. The study is a healthy volunteer pharmacokinetic study based on a four-arm cross over design in healthy volunteers measuring the plasma levels of encapsulated CBD after a single dose (100 mg) of CBD in four formulations. The investigators will also analyse a variety of cardiovascular measurements in response to dose.

Study results will be documented in a whitepaper written by researchers at the University of Nottingham and expects to be submitted to a peer reviewed journal for publication. This whitepaper will be incorporated in communications materials for the Phivida Clinical Advisory and Education Team to present to health care practitioners at major medical conferences around the world.

Dr. Saoirse O’Sullivan, supervising researcher at the University of Nottingham, said, “As a recognized and leading institution in the field of cannabinoid research, we are pleased to be selected to conduct the pharmacokinetics study on behalf of the collaboration between Phivida and Artelo. We look forward to gaining a greater understanding of the effects of nanoencapsulation on CBD bioavailability.”

Phivida CBD-hemp oil is derived from certified organic medicinal hemp extract and contains high concentrations of naturally occurring phytocannabinoids while maintaining a less than 0.3% THC component. Using proprietary nanoencapsulation technology, phytocannabinoids are converted into a water-soluble delivery format, enhancing bioavailability, and timed released within the body. When orally administered, Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ has shown strong indications of being up to 400% more bioavailable versus traditional CBD-hemp oil extracts.

“The outcome of this study and the resulting whitepaper has the potential to clearly define the advantages of Nano-CBD™ versus standard CBD oils and isolates. said Mr. John Belfontaine, Phivida President and Chairman. We are excited about the potential to provide measurable results on the bioavailability of Phivida’s nanoencapsulated CBD hemp oil products for the health care practitioner market. “Phivida is dedicated to research and to the advancement of cannabinoid science to continue setting benchmark quality and safety standards worldwide.”

Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida (“fii-VEE-daa”) is a premier brand of cannabidiol (“CBD”) products traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange as “VIDA”. Phivida’s Nano-CBD™ is infused into functional beverages, foods and supplements containing a proprietary blend of phytonutraceuticals studied to target a range of health conditions, from chronic pain to terminal diseases. The World Anti-Doping Association’s recent decision to lift its ban of CBD from hemp oil and the World Health Organization’s recent statement supports the clinical benefits of CBD for athletes worldwide.

Celebrating Health and Wellness in harmony, Phivida is dedicated to advancing education and research and giving back to the communities in which we operate. For more information visit www.phivida.com or join our social media network @Phivida. For investor inquiries please contact us via the information listed below.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

