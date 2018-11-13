Cannvas Signs Letter of Intent with Medical Marihuana Patient Relief

“We are building MM Patient Relief to be the most physician centric, data driven licensed producer to meet the needs of sophisticated clients who are looking for an effective alternative to pharmaceuticals,” said Alex Ciotoli, President, Medical Marihuana Patient Relief Inc. “Working with Cannvas enables us to have the latest education content which is a core component to meeting our objectives.”

“It’s encouraging to see an innovative Canadian cannabis company like MM Patient Relief recognize the value of unbiased cannabis education to become a valuable partner with the Cannvas.Me platform and help spread awareness on the potential health benefits the plant offers,” said Steve Loutskou, Chief Operating Officer, Global Markets, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “Working closely with MMPatient Relief to create a joint marketing program highlighting both our strengths in the cannabis sector, we hope to leverage the Cannvas.Me platform to provide relevant and timely cannabis learning to potential and active MM Patient Relief clients focused on familiarizing themselves with its high quality products.”

MM Patient Relief lnc. will be using proprietary technology to increase the crop yield and quality of cannabis produced in a newly renovated stand-alone 10,000 sq.ft. building in Tecumseh, Ontario. It is planning to market to sophisticated customers seeking superior strains and alternatives to long-term pharmaceutical pain relief. MM Patient Relief is a l00% private and locally-owned business.

MM Patient Relief products will be featured in Cannvas Kiosks, a network of digital cannabis education kiosks powered by the Cannvas.Me platform and installed in high-traffic medical and retail areas. Products will also be placed in Cannvas Marché locations, a brick-and-mortar education hub with digital learning resources, on-site medical and educational staff and a fulfillment program. Each Marché also offers hands-on education sessions on a variety of cannabis-related topics with no pressure to purchase or consume.

About Medical Marihuana Patient Relief

Established in 2014, Medical Marihuana Patient Relief Inc. (MMPatient Relief) is a private, locally-owned business based in Tecumseh, Ontario. We are focused on creating high-quality, in-demand medical marihuana strains for pain, arthritis, and cancer. We use advanced cultivation methods that maximize production and have increased the number of yearly crop cycles from four to six. In the final stage of Health Canada MMPR / ACMPR (Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation), our experienced team is finalizing construction of our state-of-the-art, stand-alone facility. Now, we’re inviting all Canadians to join us. Starting very soon, you’ll be able to invest in MMPatient Relief on FrontFundr.com, Canada’s largest investment crowdfunding.

For more information: www.mmpatientrelief.com.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company in the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted onwww.sedar.com.

For further information: www.cannvasmedtech.com; Media Inquiries: media@cannvasmedtech.com; Investor Relations, ir@cannvasmedtech.com, 1-800-489-0116

Related Links

https://cannvasmedtech.com

Click here to connect with Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) for an Investor Presentation.