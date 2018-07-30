Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) CEO, Shawn Moniz, was recently interviewed on an episode of Midas Letter Live during which he discussed the company’s business plan and shareholder position.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Cannvas MedTech CEO Discusses The Company’s Business Plan After Becoming A Publicly Traded Company



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Cannvas MedTech CEO Discusses The Company’s Business Plan After Becoming A Publicly Traded CompanyURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/cannvas-medtech-ceo-discusses-the-companys-business-plan-after-becoming-a-publicly-traded-company/ Send Cancel

Cannvas MedTech (CSE:MTEC) CEO, Shawn Moniz, was recently interviewed on an episode of Midas Letter Live during which he discussed the company’s business plan and shareholder position. Cannvas MeTech recently went public on the Canadian Securities Exchange this past week and are at the forefront of providing healthcare education in the cannabis space.

During the interview, Moniz provided a detailed description of the company’s services. To him, Cannvas MedTech is a business technology company filling the education gap within the cannabis space. “What we did is, we looked at what is happening in the space and where can you actually create a solution that doesn’t overlap a lot of the players that are in the segment,” he said. “And what we found is, there’s a lot of growers, and there’s a lot of users; but in between, there is something that was missing.”

Cannvas MedTech is designing its proprietary platform, Cannvas.me, a “consumer-centric health sciences platform” that will focus on education for cannabis use.

The company’s philosophy is that they win as long as the consumers learn something. Whether its learning about the differences between hemp oil versus cannabis, THC, CBD or something else. The company’s slogan is “Health Care Through Cannabis” and Moniz and his team have strategically positioned themselves to become an industry leader. The company makes money through user engagement on the site and they have currently partnered with Health Canada and several other research facilities and universities for their content. However, what sets the company apart is that they are putting a lot of time and effort into making sure they understand “what people want, what they don’t want, what they like, what they don’t like, and it’s very contextualized, meaning, if someone is in Vancouver, Toronto, Sydney, Germany, or South America, the site changes.”

Among several other features that Cannvas.me is expected to showcase is that the site has been designed keeping 7 different audiences in mind- ” whether you’re a nurse practitioner, an HCP, a caregiver, a patient, a adult use, even insurance companies – anybody that would want to be part of the space, has a place on Cannvas.me.” Provided it’s legal, the website will also show the consumer support groups and clinics that are in their area. The company is committed to collecting and analyzing data points that will not only serve the back end user but will allow them to have an extremely meaningful contextualized conversation on the Cannvas.me platform. Taking a highly data-centric approach with CRM, the content on the site is curated not just algorithmically but also by a live person. By creating a Health Innovation board that has a couple physicians signed on with the company to create content, the company makes sure that the content on their site is unbiased and a trustworthy source.

To read the full interview, click here.