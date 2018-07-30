BLOK Technologies Announces the Company’s Shares DTC Eligible in the United States

BLOK Technologies Inc. (CSE:BLK) (FRANKFURT:2AD) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares trading on the OTC Markets Group Inc.’s OTC over-the-counter market in the United States, are now “DTC eligible” with The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”), under the symbol “BLPFF”.











Depository Trust Company is a New York based entity which performs the functions of a Central Securities Depository as part of the US National Market System and is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. which manages the electronic clearing and settlement of share transactions for publicly-traded companies.

Rob Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of BLOK Technologies, commented, “We are very pleased to have obtained DTC eligibility to streamline the trading of our common stock in the United States. The company’s stock can now be efficiently cleared and settled electronically which will accelerate the settlement of trades and the exchange of stock and cash for our shareholders in the United States.”

Investors in the United States can find current financial disclosure and the full depth of book with Real-Time Level 2 Quotes for BLOK Tech at www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition to the OTC, shares of BLOK Tech continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“BLK”) and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (“2AD”).

About BLOK Technologies Inc.

BLOK Technologies Inc. is a public company that invests in and develops emerging companies in the blockchain technology sector. The Company’s approach is to provide capital, technology and management expertise to the companies it develops. With core technology being developed for the leading cannabis supply chain integrity network, BLOK Tech continues to grow its business into adjacent industries and emerging technologies. The Company systematically identifies early-stage technologies with potential to disrupt and innovate within their industry and invests the necessary resources to ensure the success of their projects.

For additional information regarding BLOK Technologies and other corporate information, please visit the Company’s website at BLOKTECHINC.COM

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Robert Dawson”

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

James Hyland, B.Comm.

Vice President Corporate Development, Director

(604) 442-2425

jamie@bloktechinc.com

Statements in this news release may be viewed as forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. There are no assurances the company can fulfill such forward-looking statements and the company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions; actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks facing the company, some of which are beyond the company’s control.