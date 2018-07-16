Aurora Enlists Shopify for E-commerce Cannabis Platform

Aurora Cannabis announced an agreement with Shopify for the creation of an online e-commerce platform distributing medical and recreational cannabis “globally.”











Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB) announced an agreement with Shopify (TSX:SHOP) for the creation of an online e-commerce platform distributing medical and recreational cannabis “globally.”

As quoted in the press release:

Working closely with Aurora Cannabis’ industry-leading software engineering team, Shopify will assist in transitioning Aurora’s current ecommerce site to a new, Shopify-developed platform, improving the customer experience for Aurora’s current medical and future adult consumer use customers. One of the key benefits of the Shopify platform is its rapid and seamless scalability as Aurora executes on its domestic and international expansion strategy. “Selecting Shopify allows Aurora to bring a world-class [e-commerce] solution to our patients and future adult consumer use customers,” said Darryl Vleeming, CIO of Aurora Cannabis Inc. “Shopify’s unique, industry leading platform provides a safe, secure and flexible [e-commerce] site that we can build on as we execute our global growth initiatives and enter new markets.”

Click here to read the full press release.