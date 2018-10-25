Cannabis

Investing News

Aurora Cannabis Gets Approval for Medical Cannabis in Poland

- October 25th, 2018

Aurora Cannabis obtained approval of the first shipment of medical cannabis from the Polish Ministry of Health.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB,TSX:ACB) obtained approval of the first shipment of medical cannabis from the Polish Ministry of Health.

As quoted in the press release:

Aurora Cannabis announced today that Polish Ministry of Health granted the Company approval for its first shipment of medical cannabis to Poland. In the coming days, Aurora Deutschland GmbH will ship the products to a pain treatment center and a hospital in Warsaw. This is an important milestone for medical patients in Poland, as it is believed to be the first time a non-government run business has been granted approval to supply medical cannabis products in the country.

Under Polish legislation, physicians can prescribe medical cannabis products to patients who can then access it through registered pharmacies. In specific instances, products will be covered under statutory health insurance, thus establishing a new and significant medical market for Aurora.

Maximilian Weinberg, Head of Business Development, Aurora Europe, added, “We are thrilled to have successfully navigated the complexities of the Polish regulatory framework, and are proud to become the first company to supply a Polish hospital with medical cannabis. Throughout this process we’ve established strong relationships with medical professionals, state-owned wholesalers, and local foundations who have played an integral role in achieving this milestone.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Deals, Buyouts and Outages
Aurora Cannabis to Finally Make NYSE Debut
Cannabis Stocks Drop on Legalization Date
Aurora Sky Facility Obtains Canadian Sales License

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *