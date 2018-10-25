Aurora Cannabis Gets Approval for Medical Cannabis in Poland

Aurora Cannabis obtained approval of the first shipment of medical cannabis from the Polish Ministry of Health.









As quoted in the press release:

Aurora Cannabis announced today that Polish Ministry of Health granted the Company approval for its first shipment of medical cannabis to Poland. In the coming days, Aurora Deutschland GmbH will ship the products to a pain treatment center and a hospital in Warsaw. This is an important milestone for medical patients in Poland, as it is believed to be the first time a non-government run business has been granted approval to supply medical cannabis products in the country. Under Polish legislation, physicians can prescribe medical cannabis products to patients who can then access it through registered pharmacies. In specific instances, products will be covered under statutory health insurance, thus establishing a new and significant medical market for Aurora. Maximilian Weinberg, Head of Business Development, Aurora Europe, added, “We are thrilled to have successfully navigated the complexities of the Polish regulatory framework, and are proud to become the first company to supply a Polish hospital with medical cannabis. Throughout this process we’ve established strong relationships with medical professionals, state-owned wholesalers, and local foundations who have played an integral role in achieving this milestone.”

