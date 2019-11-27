Cannabis

Investing News
Search Search Active

Origin House Generates C$22.8 Million In Revenue for Q3 2019

- November 27th, 2019

Origin House announced its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

On Wednesday (November 27), Origin House (CSE:OH,OTCQX:ORHOF) announced its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Financial Highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019

The following are the major financial highlights of Origin House’s operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018:

  • revenues were $22.8 million as compared to $6.6 million, an increase of 244%;

  • gross margin was $5.7 million as compared to $0.3 million, an increase of 1796%;

  • operating expenses were $19.8 million as compared to $10.1 million, an increase of 97%;

  • net loss of $25.6 million as compared to net loss of $7.5 million, a decrease of 242%;

  • net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.34 as compared to net loss per share of $0.12, a decrease of 183%; and

  • adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.1 million as compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $2.1 million, a decrease of 470%.

Click here to read the full press release.

cannabis outlook free report

Keep up with major deals and investment opportunities in marijuana

 
Learn to profit from cannabis companies
 

Get the latest Cannabis Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

Harvest Scraps Original Deal for CannaPharmacy
Cresco Labs Lowers Offer for Origin House Acquisition
Multimillion Dollar US Cannabis Deals Near Completion
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: MSO Deal Clears Waiting Period

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *