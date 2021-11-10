Psychedelics Investing

Psychedelics Celebrates First Business Conference

Life Science Investing News
business speaker presenting to a conference room
Matej Kastelic / Shutterstock

The new Wonderland event hosted by Microdose offered investors a chance to take stock of the significant growth seen in the psychedelics industry.

The early days feeling remains for psychedelics investing, but its momentum may be solidifying after industry stakeholders gathered at a first-of-its-kind extensive business conference.

Investors were given a glimpse of the current growth path for a drug market that is trying to revolutionize modern medicine as established players in other areas watch with interest.

Organized by Microdose, the Wonderland psychedelics event hosted a variety of investment experts who commented on the current landscape of the industry and the challenges present today.

Finance takeaways in early days of psychedelics business

Dina Burkitbayeva, founder and partner with psychedelics venture fund PsyMed Ventures, said during the Psychedelic Capital Live panel that she has noticed increasing attention from traditional biopharma investors.

Thanks to this rising interest, Burkitbayeva added, the amount of critical eyes evaluating the space is also increasing, which she described as a good maturation point.

"These are very serious investors who are not yet jumping to invest to support the industry with their money, but the interest is very, very strong because of the fundamentals," Burkitbayeva said.

In a separate panel conversation, Charlie Finnie, a private investor with Ambria Capital, said the entry of pharmaceutical players will be key to elevating the industry from its current position to the next big stage, despite the reservations some stakeholders may have about big pharmaceutical practices.

"It's very politically popular to say, you know, 'Get rid of big pharma,'" Finnie said during a panel on finance and psychedelics. "I think that's totally unrealistic and a pipe dream and what you have to do is ... understand the good things they can bring to the party, which is a ton of capital."

Finnie added that the shortcomings big pharmaceutical players have had in the mental health space represent an opportunity for psychedelics to fill a gap. "If they reach out with a lot of money, a lot of expertise, a lot of know-how that accelerates this stuff, I think you have to embrace that," he said.

Cody Shandraw, director with Ambria Capital, backed up Finnie, saying pharmaceutical companies are the best entities available to take a drug candidate all the way to the finish line.

"They are going to be the only ones that are going to take (it) from discovery to commercialization and getting this into the hands of everybody," said Shandraw, who was awarded a recognition as a significant investor in the community by Microdose. "They are a necessary evil."

Valuation process takes center stage

During a talk on valuation, experts explained their thought process when evaluating psychedelics companies.

Patrick Trucchio, managing director and senior healthcare analyst with HC Wainwright & Co., said that typically his firm is not modeling revenue lines in this space until at least the year 2026 or beyond.

The expert said a key for his research involves determining the application of the drug in question and figuring out how big the indication would be, meaning how many people it would serve in a year's time.

"From a bottom-up standpoint, how much would this treatment cost, how many would be administered a year and then kind of modeling that out into a revenue and full profit model," Trucchio said.

At the same panel, Juan Pablo Cappello, CEO and co-founder of NUE Life Health, said he sees companies being valued on scarcity primarily. NUE Life is a startup working on digital health solutions with a psychedelic approach.

"The valuations for most of these companies aren't really grounded in traditional valuations. I think we have to accept that, and that's actually a huge danger to the industry," Cappello said.

When asked about the issues present in the lineup of companies in the space, Burkitbayeva said there are still companies that are trying to do too much for their current resources.

Additionally, Burkitbayeva added, there's a missing gap in appreciating just how much capital it will take for some of the names to arrive at their destination.

Looming concerns raise need for stronger community

A group of investment experts shared some of the present trials of trying to ascertain a solid bet in the psychedelics arena, particularly when it comes to the amount of hype this industry has attracted.

"There is so much hype, it's undeniable," said Brom Rector, founder of Empath Venture. The investment expert highlighted that psychedelics need to be understood as process drugs and not a one-time cure for everything.

Sylvia Benito, chief investment officer with the ASK Family Office, said there are concerns about the level of hype overtaking psychedelics in the private space, particularly when it comes to which investors are interested.

Benito pointed to the emergence of cryptocurrency-based investors dabbling in the psychedelics market and causing companies to rely on euphoria investments.

Amid the many takeaways was also an urgent sense of need for a strong business community looking over the position of the industry and shaping its future.

"As a community we're going to have to really come together and understand what the responsible ways are for this to be legalized, so that it does have enough of a controlled setting around, so people end up having really positive experiences," Benito, a self-described trained shaman, said during the panel.

Investor takeaway

At a time when COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) has announced the primary endpoint for its Phase IIb clinical trial using psilocybin treatment for treatment-resistant depression, the entire psychedelics industry bet seems stronger than ever.

The mark of the first big conference welcoming people in the space also indicates the growing presence of the market and its stakeholders.

Investor may be seeing the birth of the annual meeting hub for all things psychedelic business.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_LifeScience for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Featured
Psychedelics Investing

Hollister Biosciences Inc. to Report Q3 2021 Financial Results on November 29, 2021

Life Science Investing News
Hollister Biosciences Inc.  today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year ended September 30 2021 after market close on Monday, November 29, 2021. Following the release of its third quarter financial results, the Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 4:00pm ET. The live audio earnings conference call may be accessed online and by phone using the link: ...

 Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the "Company", "Hollister Cannabis Co." or "Hollister") today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal year ended September 30 2021 after market close on Monday, November 29, 2021.

read more Show less
Psychedelics Investing

Seelos Therapeutics to Present at the 4th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium

Life Science Investing News
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present at the 4 th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium, November 29-30 th 2021. Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO will present as part of the industry updates on Tuesday, November 30 th from 2:00-3:00pm ET to ...

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present at the 4 th Annual ALS ONE Research Symposium, November 29-30 th 2021.

read more Show less
Psychedelics Investing

COMPASS Pathways plc announces financial results and business highlights for the third quarter 2021

Life Science Investing News
COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2021 and gave an update on recent progress across its business. George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, “With the positive topline results from our COMP360 psilocybin therapy phase IIb ...
Highlights:
  • Positive topline results from phase IIb COMP360 psilocybin therapy trial for treatment-resistant depression; rapid and sustained response for patients receiving a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support
  • Launch of phase II study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for PTSD
  • Positive signals from Maryland Oncology Hematology open-label investigator initiated study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer
  • Acquisition of IP portfolio of novel psychedelic compounds and prodrugs
  • Hamilton Morris appointed full-time consultant
  • New US composition patent granted for crystalline psilocybin
  • Conference call today at 1:00pm UK (8:00am ET)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the third quarter 2021 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

George Goldsmith, Chairman, CEO and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said, "With the positive topline results from our COMP360 psilocybin therapy phase IIb trial, we are one step closer to potentially providing a much-needed therapeutic option to patients suffering with treatment-resistant depression. At the same time, we are making great progress in broadening our pipeline – we are beginning a phase II COMP360 psilocybin therapy trial for PTSD, and we have acquired a large portfolio of new compounds and IP, working with Matthias Grill PhD. Our goal remains the same - to transform mental health care and bring options to the millions of patients who currently don't have many."

read more Show less
Copper Investing

Economics of the Copper Scrap Market

Series
Economics of the Copper Scrap Market

Recycled copper scrap contributes significantly to copper supply and plays a behind-the-scenes role in balancing the copper market.

Copper is one of the most important materials in our everyday life, and copper scrap material represents a strategic source of the crucial base metal.

Copper is widely used in building construction, electrical grids, electronic products, transportation equipment and home appliances. Rising demand for renewable energy, electric vehicles and high-tech products bodes well for copper, as it has the highest conductivity of any metal apart from silver, making it an ideal material for the emerging green economy.

Recycled copper scrap contributes significantly to copper supply and plays a behind-the-scenes role in balancing the copper market. "Copper's recycling value is so great that premium-grade scrap normally has at least 95 (percent) of the value of the primary metal from newly mined ore," states a report from the Copper Development Association.

What's more, scrap has been referred to as "the world's largest copper mine," and perhaps the most responsive as well, given producers' ability to source more or less depending on prices. Read on to learn about this material and its impact on the global copper market.

What is copper scrap?

As with many metals, copper is 100 percent recyclable and for the most part retains its wide variety of beneficial properties when it is reused. Copper scrap material — also known as secondary copper — can be divided into two main categories: new scrap and old scrap.

New scrap is copper metal discarded in fabrication and manufacturing processes, and is typically considered higher-grade material than old scrap. Old scrap refers to copper wire, copper tubing, roofing copper or copper pipe from post-consumer products that can be converted to refined metal and alloys.

During the recycling process, these secondary copper materials are smelted in furnaces and then further processed and refined. Electrical applications require high-grade copper, and while newly mined copper is often preferred for this purpose, premium-quality new scrap material can be used as well. Recycled copper for use in non-electrical applications, such as plumbing tubes or roofing sheets, is often old scrap.

Scrap metal recycling benefits the environment in many ways, such as by reducing energy use, greenhouse gas emissions and landfill waste. Putting this into perspective, the International Copper Study Group notes that one computer contains around 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) of copper, while a typical home can contain as much as 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

According to the group, recycling copper requires 85 percent less energy than primary copper production at the mine level. On a global level, copper recycling reduces electrical energy use by 100 million MWh and keeps 40 million tonnes of carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere on an annual basis.

The copper scrap market's key players

Copper scrap meets about 30 percent of total global copper demand, as per the International Copper Association. Percentages vary — in the US, copper scrap contributes about 35 percent of the nation's copper supply (USGS data), while in Europe recycled copper accounts for about 50 percent of all copper use (International Copper Study Group data).

China, which makes up around half of global demand for copper, is also the world's largest refiner of copper from scrap material. Secondary copper production in China has averaged more than 1.5 million tonnes per year for the last decade, equal to about 30 percent of the nation's total copper consumption.

Much of that secondary copper comes from imports, largely from the US. In 2020, China reportedly imported 944,000 tonnes of high-purity copper scrap material from the United States.

This figure represents a steep drop from the 1.5 million tonnes imported in 2019 and the 2.4 million tonnes imported in 2018. The dramatic slide in copper imports is reflective of China's recently instituted restrictions on scrap metal imports, including copper, as part of its fight against environmental pollution.

The restrictions were introduced as a prelude to a planned outright ban on imports of what China calls "foreign garbage" that was intended to go into effect in 2020. But the COVID-19 pandemic and a lack of clarity from the country's government created confusion about the path forward.

Explaining the situation at the time, Bloomberg stated that China's restrictions on copper scrap imports "forced the country's highly lucrative processing industry to move overseas." Unfortunately, that happened alongside renewed demand for copper in China and the coronavirus outbreak, which disrupted both primary and secondary copper supply lines at a global level.

"Copper scrap trading was particularly affected by the COVID-19 crisis, which has led to a shortage of scrap metal," Research and Markets reported. Jonathan Barnes, senior copper analyst at Roskill, estimates that the global trading in copper scrap fell by around 30 percent in the first half of 2020.

The COVID-19-induced supply gap, along with intense pressure from the nation's copper scrap recyclers, led China to exempt high-grade copper scrap imports from the waste ban, reclassifying them as "resources" rather than "waste." The Chinese government also suspended its 25 percent tax on US copper scrap import, reported Reuters.

As of mid 2021, copper scrap supplies remain tight in China, with US imports of higher grade copper scrap metal still in high demand.

Outlook for the copper scrap market

Copper is a key material in many industries, and undersupply issues in the global copper market are nothing new — in fact, calls for peak copper have been made for more than a decade.

Where there's demand and a lack of supply, there's a need for scrap copper. This material will continue to play an important role in the overall copper market, especially in times when primary copper mines experience disruption or when they are simply not producing enough of the metal to feed demand.

This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2011.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Oil and Gas Investing

Ways to Invest in Natural Gas

Series
Ways to Invest in Natural Gas

For some investors natural gas remains an exciting frontier. Read on for an in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling.

The US Energy Information Administration says natural gas is the most widely used fuel for space heating in the US, and it has also started to beat out coal as the top fuel for power generation. Even so, demand for natural gas around the world can be volatile as it is very much dependent on the weather.

Natural gas is a hydrocarbon gas mixture primarily composed of methane. It should not to be confused with ethane, which is another type of odorless gas. It can be found by itself or in association with oil, and is one of the safest and most useful forms of clean energy. Natural gas is often cooled to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG in order to reduce transport risk and allow for easier storage.

For some investors, natural gas investment remains an exciting frontier and a potentially lucrative portfolio addition. Read on for a more in-depth look at why natural gas investing can be compelling and for a brief overview of how to start investing in this sector.

Natural gas investing: Market outlook

As mentioned, volatility in natural gas demand often leads to big spikes and declines in natural gas prices. At the end of 2017, analysts thought a decrease in natural gas production could reduce inventories and drive up demand; other experts expected prices to remain low over the next few years.

2020 seemed to prove the latter camp correct — natural gas prices remained at historic lows, with the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on energy commodities across the board.

However, 2021 has gone to the bulls and 2022 looks set for higher natural gas prices as well. In its Q4 2021 Gas Market Report, the International Energy Association (IEA) noted that the winter of 2021/2022 opened October 1 with record-high gas prices for the season. The report's analysts attribute the increase in prices to "strong recovery in demand, extreme weather events and unplanned supply outages," all of which have lead to tighter markets.

Record-high spot gas prices have had the most impact in Europe and Asia amidst lower-than-average storage inventory levels. The IEA is forecasting that the global gas demand will finish 2021 up by around 3.2 percent year-over-year.

"This recovery in gas demand has been driven mainly by fast-growing markets — primarily in Asia and, to a lesser extent, the Middle East — and subject to uncertainties regarding industrial rebound or fuel price competitiveness," researchers said.

As one of the largest and best-known oil- and gas-producing regions, the Middle East is crucial to watch and plays a significant role in the Organization of the Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC), which helps dictate the cost of oil and gas in the energy sector.

Of course, any number of factors could cause the natural gas sector's outlook to change. A key part of the picture that investors will want to be aware of is US President Joe Biden's pledge to make cutting methane emissions a central part of his agenda, as evidenced by the EPA's recently proposed regulations on the nation's many oil and gas wells, including plugging methane gas leaks at gas and oil wells in the US.

It's also important for market participants to keep an eye on issues related to hydraulic fracturing. The process, commonly known as fracking, is used to extract shale gas deposits from the ground. It has come under fire in recent years for its environmental impact.

All of that uncertainty may be daunting, but an investor interested in the potential of natural gas investment should not necessarily be discouraged — after all, while prices for the fuel can reach incredible lows, they can also climb to incredible highs, which no doubt affects companies in the sector.

Natural gas investing: ETFs, futures and stocks

Investors who make the decision to invest in natural gas as a commodity have plenty of ways to gain exposure to the fuel. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are one possibility, as is buying a futures contract or investing in natural gas stocks on an exchange.

According to ETF Database, there are five natural gas ETFs including the United States Natural Gas Fund (ARCA:UNG) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (ARCA:BOIL). It is worth noting that some ETF investments offer exposure to both the oil and gas markets simultaneously.

Investors considering investing in natural gas futures should be aware that these contracts are very liquid and extremely active throughout the week. Trading in natural gas futures is generally heaviest on Thursdays, when the US Department of Energy releases its weekly natural gas storage report.

Some of the top natural gas futures contracts include NG Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures, QG E-mini Natural Gas Futures and Delivered Natural Gas Futures.

Lastly, investors can opt to invest in gas companies involved in the natural gas market. As with ETFs, many companies that are exploring for or producing natural gas are also focused on oil. It is difficult to find companies that are aimed purely at natural gas.

That said, some large companies that are heavily involved in natural gas include Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU,TSX:SU) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). If you are interested in other stocks, you can check out our list of the top oil and gas stocks on the TSX and TSXV here.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

MARKETS

Markets
TSX21420.77-134.26
TSXV966.36-26.97
DOW35619.25+17.27
S&P 5004682.94-15.02
NASD15854.76-202.68
ASX7353.10-43.40

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1804.25-4.60
Silver24.04-0.18
Copper4.42+0.02
Palladium1968.50+6.50
Platinum1017.25+2.75
Oil75.88-0.87
Heating Oil2.31-0.02
Natural Gas4.96+0.17

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE TOPICS