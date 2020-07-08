Numinus Optimistic Regarding the Potential of Psychedelic Therapies

Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV:NUMI) CEO Payton Nyquvest was recently featured in a discussion published in the Vancouver Sun.









Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSXV:NUMI) CEO Payton Nyquvest and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Evan Wood were recently featured in a discussion published in the Vancouver Sun.

Payton Nyquvest, the founder and CEO of Numinus, touched on his personal struggles with depression in the interview. Based on his personal experience, he is optimistic regarding the therapeutic potential of psychedelic compounds. Numinus is currently working with recognized addiction researcher Dr. Evan Wood, who has been named the company’s Chief Medical Officer, in order to work with regulators and health authority leadership to advance psychedelic therapies.

“Studies at Johns Hopkins University and other institutions are showing tremendous gains in mental health and addiction outcomes when psychedelics are added,” said Wood. “The therapeutic outcomes are significantly better than current common treatments. It’s cutting edge but it is an exciting development in treatment.”

To watch the full conversation, click here.

