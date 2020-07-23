Psychedelics

VIDEO — NEO CEO: Psychedelics an “Incredible Opportunity” to Do Good

- July 23rd, 2020
pack of mushrooms

INN caught up with Jos Schmitt of the NEO Exchange to learn about the up-and-coming psychedelics investment opportunity.

Jos Schmitt of the NEO Exchange is all in on the medical benefits of psychedelic drugs.

“We need to get over that stigma,” said Schmitt, who is president and CEO of the NEO, about the initial doubts that psychedelics as an investment proposition will face.

In an exclusive interview with the Investing News Network (INN), the executive spoke at length about the potential of psychedelics and why the opportunity should entice investors.

Schmitt is hopeful about the sector because of the medical promise attached to research on psychedelic drug compounds. These elements are being investigated in the treatment of serious mental conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

The NEO has been heavily involved in the advancement of psychedelics stocks as the exchange includes one of the biggest names in the nascent industry: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NEO:MMED).

The psychedelics drug development firm went public back in March with the backing of noteworthy investors Bruce Linton and Kevin O’Leary.

Schmitt told INN he expects to see a continued rush of new listings bring investors opportunities. There has already been an uptick in psychedelics stocks available across the Canadian markets.

Canada’s NEO has also participated in the promotion of market research aimed at enlightening investors about the state of the psychedelics industry. Two instalments of the exchange’s Report on Psychedelics have been published so far.

Check out the video above to hear all Schmitt had to say about the psychedelics market.

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

