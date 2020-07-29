INN chatted with JR Rahn, co-CEO of MindMed, about the impact going public has had on the company and where psychedelics are heading.









On a big picture level, the psychedelics industry wants to solve mental health and addiction, according to an executive at one of the biggest public psychedelics companies.

In an exclusive interview, JR Rahn, co-founder and co-CEO of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NEO:MMED,OTCQB:MMEDF), told the Investing News Network (INN) his company will address these societal problems by way of clinical trials with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Rahn also expanded on the options psychedelic companies anticipate having when it comes to the entry of established pharmaceutical names.

“We are going to fund the programs in a way that we find most efficient, so if a pharmaceutical company wants to partner with us on a specific project, we are certainly open to that and are looking at it as a strategy on how we will fund some of these projects in the future,” Rahn told INN.

The firm has quickly established itself as one of the go-to names in the psychedelics investment arena. MindMed has earned a lot of attention thanks to luminary investors Bruce Linton and Kevin O’Leary.

Rahn opened up to INN about the inception of MindMed and how his own struggles led to the creation of a drug development company looking to put together a pipeline of psychedelics-derived drugs.

The firm is planning a Phase 2a study for its flagship candidate 18-MC as an opioid addiction treatment.

MindMed went public in February on the NEO Exchange, a decision Rahn said was critical for the company. Previously, Rahn had told INN he views the NEO as the most efficient exchange in Canada.

