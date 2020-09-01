Aion Therapeutic’s Dr. Stephen D. Barnhill to Present at Microdose “Psychedelic Capital Series” on September 3, 2020

Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE:AION) (“Aion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen D. Barnhill, Executive Chair of the Board, will present live during the Microdose “Psychedelic Capital Series” on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:15 P.M. Eastern Time.









Aion Therapeutic Inc. (CSE:AION) (“Aion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Stephen D. Barnhill, Executive Chair of the Board, will present live during the Microdose “Psychedelic Capital Series” on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:15 P.M. Eastern Time.

The Psychedelic Capital Series is an investor conference series diving deep into psychedelic medicine investment. Each month, Microdose presents a curated group of CEOs, capital advisors, and investment luminaries from around the world. Each session features two tracks. The first looks at the bigger picture, helping investors understand the psychedelic landscape. The second is a chance to hear from the hottest companies directly, in conversation with invited experts.

Presentations will be made between 1:00 and 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time on September 3, 2020. Tickets to the event are available at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/psychedelic-capital-sept-the-gold-standard-for-psychedelic-investment-tickets-112539550826

Dr. Barnhill will address the conference at 1:15 P.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

“Aion Therapeutic is pleased to sponsor this industry leading event and I am honored to present at this assemblage of investors and professionals looking to identify and discuss better opportunities in the psychedelic industry,” stated Dr. Barnhill. “Aion is actively developing and patent protecting novel therapeutic formulations using unique combinations of medical cannabis with psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushrooms) and other psychedelic and natural therapies to benefit patients with many types of illnesses including cancer, psychiatric disorders, addiction (opioid and alcohol), viral infections, obesity, chronic inflammation and more.”

“And I appreciate the opportunity to explain how we are leveraging the tremendous power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive our personalized medicine discovery creating effective natural treatment formulations for use in our pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical product lines,” Barnhill added.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. (formerly, Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.) has a joint-venture agreement with a private, vertically-integrated licensed producer under the Cannabis Act (Canada) to offer contract tolling extraction services to third-party businesses. Additionally, the Company recently acquired 1196691 B.C. Ltd. d/b/a “PCAI Pharma” (www.pcai.ca) and its wholly-owned subsidiary AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited, a private corporation incorporated and operating under the laws of Jamaica. The business of AI Pharma involves, research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (machine learning) techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis (cannabinoids), psychedelic mushrooms (psilocybin), fungi (edible mushroom), and other psychedelic formulations. In addition, the Company is creating a strong international intellectual property portfolio related to their discoveries.

