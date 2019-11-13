Zomedica Expands ZM-006 Pilot Efficacy Study

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American:ZOM, TSXV:ZOM) has announced it has expanded its pilot efficacy study of ZM-006 in partnership with University of Georgia’s (UGA) veterinary teaching hospital to include Quakertown Veterinary Clinic.

As quoted in the press release:

Methimazole in oral form is used for the medical management of hyperthyroidism in cats and is the standard of care for the treatment of over-active thyroid in cats. Methimazole treatment manages but does not cure the condition and must be used daily which can be difficult for cat owners to administer. Zomedica’s ZM-006 is a transdermal gel designed to be a single daily dose applied to a cat’s ear which is intended to be less stressful for both owners and their feline companions. Current formulations, both gel and oral, require twice daily dosing. The pilot efficacy study will include 12 newly diagnosed hyperthyroid cats and 12 hyperthyroid cats currently treated and controlled using oral methimazole. Enrolled patients will be treated with ZM-006 for three weeks with regular monitoring of clinical parameters including thyroid hormones. The pilot efficacy study commenced in March 2019 and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, a renowned center of excellence for endocrine diseases, has been enrolling newly hyperthyroid diagnosed cats along with currently methimazole-treated and controlled cats with chronic hyperthyroidism since March 2019. Dr. Cynthia Ward, VMD, PhD, DACVIM, and Professor, is leading the pilot study. Dr. Ward has received numerous awards, has an active research program in clinic and basic endocrinology, and has authored more than 90 pieces on endocrine topics.

“The only way a veterinarian can prescribe a transdermal methimazole gel currently is through a compounding pharmacy, which is not regulated to ensure consistent efficacy, and which prevents the prescribing veterinarian from directly dispensing the gel. As a leader in the industry, UGA jumped at the chance to pilot a product that could improve the health and well-being of pets and owners,” said Dr. Cynthia Ward, VMD, PhD, DACVIM.