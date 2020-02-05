WPD’s Annamycin Cleared for Fast Track Designation

WPD’s treatment for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia has received approval from the FDA for Fast Track Designation.









WPD Pharmaceuticals’ (CSE:WBIO,FSE:8SV1) treatment for relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, Annamycin, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for fast track designation.

Mariusz Olejniczak, WPD’s CEO commented, “A Fast Track Designation is important for the development of Annamycin as it is not only eligible for accelerated approval and priority review, but it also serves as an important validation of the significant unmet need that we are collectively trying to address with our partners at Moleculin. We strongly believe that Annamycin could become an important treatment for a range of tumors and that ongoing AML studies are an important milestone for both companies.”

