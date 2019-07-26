Pharmaceutical

Theratechnologies Receives Positive Recommendation From the CHMP for Trogarzo® in the European Union

- July 26th, 2019

Theratechnologies (TSX:TH) has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human use has given a positive recommendation for approval of Trogarzo to treat multidrug resistant HIV-1.

As quoted in the press release:

“This is a major step in the regulatory process for the European approval of Trogarzo® and for the global development of our company, as Europe represents a significant mid-term growth opportunity,” said Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer, Theratechnologies Inc.

This positive opinion will now be taken into consideration by the European Commission (EC) which will issue a final decision in the near future.

“The positive recommendation from the CHMP gives European patients reasons to hope that they could soon have access to Trogarzo®. If approved, Trogarzo® will address an important unmet medical need for patients in Europe. It will be the first antiretroviral with a new mechanism of action to be approved in Europe in the past 11 years,” said Dr. Christian Marsolais Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer.

Click here to read the full press release.

