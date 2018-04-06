Pharmaceutical Investing

Teligent Announces FDA Approval of Ciclopirox Shampoo, 1%

• April 6, 2018
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT), a New Jersey-based specialty generic pharmaceutical company, today announced it has received approval of the Company’s abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Ciclopirox Shampoo, 1%. This is Teligent’s third approval for 2018, and its twenty-second approval from its internally-developed pipeline of topical generic pharmaceutical medicines.

As quoted in the press release:

Based on recent IQVIA data from January 2018, the total addressable market for this product is approximately $13.5 million. “Ciclopirox Shampoo, 1% is Teligent’s third FDA approval in 2018,’’ commented Jason Grenfell-Gardner, President and CEO of the Company.  “I am excited about Teligent’s continued growth and look forward to launching this product in the second quarter of 2018.” Mr. Grenfell-Gardner continued, “We now have twenty-seven topical generic pharmaceutical products in the US portfolio, in addition to our four US injectable products.”

