Salarius Pharmaceuticals Enrolls First Patient in a Phase 1 Clinical Study of its Novel Inhibitor

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) has announced it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 1 clinical study of its lead product, Seclidemstat in patients with advanced solid tumors that are resistant to standard-of-care therapies.

As quoted in the press release:

Seclidemstat is a differentiated reversible inhibitor of the widely studied epigenetic enzyme lysine-specific demethylase 1 (LSD1). This is Salarius’ second Phase 1 clinical study for Seclidemstat, which is also the subject of an ongoing clinical study focused on Ewing sarcoma, a devastating bone and soft tissue cancer for which Seclidemstat has Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Salarius expects to report early cohort data from both Phase 1 clinical studies in 2020. David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, stated, “We are excited to expand our clinical pipeline for Seclidemstat to include patients with advanced solid tumors and we believe addressing the epigenetic dysregulation underlying certain cancers represents a potentially powerful approach to providing a therapeutic benefit for patients with limited or no other treatment options. With potential data readouts from both clinical programs expected next year, we hope to further establish Salarius in this exciting and growing field.”

