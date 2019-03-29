OpGen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has announced it has closed its underwritten public offering of nine million shares of its common stock at US$0.60 per share. As quoted in the press release: All of the shares were sold by OpGen. The aggregate gross proceeds to OpGen from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and offering … Continued









OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has announced it has closed its underwritten public offering of nine million shares of its common stock at US$0.60 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

All of the shares were sold by OpGen. The aggregate gross proceeds to OpGen from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $5.4 million. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The shares were issued pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus was filed with the SEC on March 26, 2019. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, (212) 813-1010 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

