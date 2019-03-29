Pharmaceutical

Investing News

OpGen Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock

- March 29th, 2019

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has announced it has closed its underwritten public offering of nine million shares of its common stock at US$0.60 per share. As quoted in the press release: All of the shares were sold by OpGen. The aggregate gross proceeds to OpGen from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and offering … Continued

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has announced it has closed its underwritten public offering of nine million shares of its common stock at US$0.60 per share.

As quoted in the press release:

All of the shares were sold by OpGen. The aggregate gross proceeds to OpGen from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discount and commissions and offering expenses, were approximately $5.4 million.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The shares were issued pursuant to a registration statement previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A final prospectus was filed with the SEC on March 26, 2019. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, (212) 813-1010 or by accessing the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

Click here to read the full press release.

pharmaceutical market outlook report 2018

We found the top performing pharma stocks to watch this year

Find out more in our report
 

Related posts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Moderate Gains for the Index
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: ETF Operators Pursue US Market
resTORbio Announces Closing Public Offering of Common Stock

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *