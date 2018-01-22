Pharmaceutical Investing

Nymox Reports 5-Year Results From Prospective Randomized Controlled Prostate Cancer Study of Fexapotide Triflutate

• January 22, 2018
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) reported today top-line 5-year results from Nymox’s U.S. Study NX03-0040. Study NX03-0040 was undertaken starting in 2012 at 44 investigational sites across the U.S. comprising a highly representative sample of 146 men with the biopsy confirmed diagnosis of T1c prostate cancer, which is the most common type of low grade localized prostate cancer.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Averback added, “Eight years of other related U.S. long-term Phase 3 BPH studies of Fexapotide have shown reduction in new prostate cancer incidence to 1.2%, compared to previous large BPH studies of earlier drugs where the incidence of prostate cancer is in the 10-20% range. There are therefore 2 different long-term Fexapotide programs which have now each independently shown that Fexapotide has a significant and highly beneficial effect for men with prostate cancer.”

Click here to read the full press release.

