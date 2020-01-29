Pharmaceutical

Intercept Completes Phase 3 Enrollment of Cirrhosis Treatment

- January 29th, 2020

Intercept has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 3 study evaluating obeticholic acid for the treatment of cirrhosis due to NASH.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) has completed patient enrollment in its Phase 3 study evaluating obeticholic acid for the treatment of cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

As quoted in the press release.

“NASH patients who develop cirrhosis have a significantly increased risk of liver failure and death,” said Mark Pruzanski, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept. “The completion of enrollment in REVERSE brings us one step closer to bringing a much-needed therapy to the growing number of people living with compensated cirrhosis due to this disease.”

Click here to read the full press release.

